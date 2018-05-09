AURORA | As No. 32 seeds go, Grandview girls soccer coach Tari Wood knew Pine Creek is just about the best one her top-seeded Wolves could see.

Wood had her team prepared for a challenge from the visiting Eagles and Grandview got one for the majority of Tuesday evening’s Class 5A girls soccer state first round playoff game at Legacy Stadium, then used a four-goal second half to secure a 6-1 victory.

Junior Kendra Gipson scored an odd-angled goal less than five minutes into the second half to give the Wolves some separation and minutes later earned her team a penalty kick chance that senior Natalie Beckman converted for some insurance as Grandview finally put Pine Creek away.

Senior Lauren Juul and junior Lauren Holleran each scored goals off corner kick set pieces in the first half to put the Wolves (13-0-3) up early, though the Eagles scored with just 1 minute, 51 seconds, left in the opening half to get back into the contest.

Gipson, Beckman, junior Shalom Prince and sophomore Caylin Lyubenko all scored in the second half to send Grandview into the quarterfinals. The Wolves will play host to No. 17 Boulder — a 2-0 winner at No. 16 Grand Junction — on Friday at a time to be determined.

Grandview joined Aurora’s two other first-round winners — No. 6 Cherokee Trail and No. 29 Regis Jesuit — in the group of 16 teams left standing.

(1) GRANDVIEW 6, (32) PINE CREEK 1



Score by halves:

Pine Creek 1 0 — 1

Grandview 2 4 — 6

Grandview goals: Natalie Beckman, Kendra Gipson, Lauren Holleran, Lauren Juul, Caitlyn Lyubenko, Shalom Prince