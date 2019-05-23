COMMERCE CITY | Images from the 2019 Class 5A girls soccer state championship game between Grandview and Arapahoe played on May 22, 2019, at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Junior Caylin Lyubenko scored twice in the first half and the Wolves topped the Warriors 2-1 to win their fourth state championship in five seasons. (Photos by Courtney Oakes and Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado)
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Madison Livingston makes a save during the Class 5A soccer championship, May 22 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Grandview won their second title in a row, defeating Arapahoe 2-1.
Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Caylin Lyubenko hugs Lauren Holleran, 17, after scoring her first of two goals during the Class 5A soccer championship, May 22 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Grandview won their second title in a row, defeating Arapahoe 2-1.
Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado
Caylin Lyubenko, 7, hugs Lauren Holleran, 17, after scoring her first of two goals during the Class 5A soccer championship, May 22 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Grandview won their second title in a row, defeating Arapahoe 2-1.
Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview-Arapahoe 5A Girls Soccer Championship, 5.22.19 (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)