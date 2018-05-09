GRAND JUNCTION | The Regis Jesuit girls soccer team’s win-loss record going into Tuesday’s Class 5A state playoff opener might not have looked pretty — 4-10-1 — but the Raiders had a full season of playing top teams under their belts.

Coach Will Cropper’s 29th-seeded Regis Jesuit had the fewest wins of any of the 32 teams in action in the first round, but confidently stood up to the challenge of playing on the road a long way from home against a higher-seeded opponent.

Sophomore Ava Laden got the Raiders off on the right foot with a goal three minutes into the playoff contest against fourth-seeded Fruita Monument at Colorado Mesa University’s Walker Field, then scored a golden goal in the late stages of overtime to give her team a 2-1 victory and a spot in the quarterfinals.

Regis Jesuit advanced to a second round meeting with 13th-seeded Legacy (12-4), which topped No. 20 Heritage 2-0. Second round games are scheduled for Friday at a time to be announced.

The Raiders joined Aurora’s two other first-round winners — No. 1 Grandview and No. 6 Cherokee Trail — in the group of 16 teams left standing.

(29) REGIS JESUIT 2, (4) FRUITA MONUMENT 1 (OT)



Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 1 0 1 — 2

Fruita 0 1 0 — 1

SCORING

First half

Regis Jesuit: Ava Laden, 3rd minute

Second half

Fruita Monument: Lila Dere, 74th minute

Overtime

Regis Jesuit: Laden, 97th minute