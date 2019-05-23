DENVER | If the word dynasty hadn’t yet been attributed to the Grandview girls soccer program, it would have to be after Wednesday night.

The Wolves laid claim to their fourth Class 5A state championship in the past five seasons — and fifth all-time — with a drama-filled 2-1 victory over Arapahoe at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, which has become their regular haunt of late.

Junior Caylin Lyubenko scored twice in the first half and coach Tari Wood’s Grandview team defended desperately for the rest of the game to defeat their Centennial League rivals, who were looking for their first state championship since 2006 and 10th all-time.

(2) GRANDVIEW 2, (12) ARAPAHOE 1

Score by halves:

Arapahoe 1 0 — 1

Grandview 2 0 — 2