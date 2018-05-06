AURORA | The final RPI standings for the 2018 Class 5A girls soccer season as issued by the Colorado High School Activities Association on May 6, 2018. The top 32 teams — which includes a number of automatic league qualifiers — based on RPI (a formula combining a team’s winning percentage, their opponents’ winning percentage and their opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage) make up the 5A state playoff field. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2018 CLASS 5A GIRLS SOCCER RPI STANDINGS (FINAL)

RPI rankings-record-RPI: 1. GRANDVIEW (12-0-3), 0.656911; 2. Broomfield (14-0-1), 0.652526; 3. Rock Canyon (13-2), 0.639645; 4. Fruita Monument (12-3), 0.630543; 5. Mountain Vista (11-3-1), 0.626104; 6. CHEROKEE TRAIL (12-3), 0.625296; 7. Columbine (12-3), 0.620884; 8. Rocky Mountain (12-2-1), 0.619751; 9. Fairview (12-2-1), 0.619385; 10. ThunderRidge (11-4), 0.617074; 11. Cherry Creek (10-5), 0.613089; 12. Arapahoe (11-3-1), 0.597795; 13. Legacy (11-4), 0.594397; 14. Castle View (9-4-2), 0.580082; 15. Fossil Ridge (8-4-2), 0.567340; 16. Grand Junction (10-4-1), 0.563269; 17. Rampart (13-2), 0.563119; 18. Boulder (9-5-1), 0.562584; 19. Brighton (11-4), 0.561144; 20. Heritage (6-6-3), 0.561049; 21. Monarch (8-6-1), 0.557694; 22. Prairie View (13-1-1), 0.550496; 23. Lakewood (8-4-3), 0.537602; 24. Ralston Valley (7-8), 0.537041; 25. Denver East (7-7-1), 0.537020; 26. Arvada West (11-4), 0.530239; 27. Chatfield (8-5-2), 0.528707; 28. Adams City (10-3-1), 0.526167; 29. REGIS JESUIT (4-10-1), 0.521809; 30. Legend (6-6-3), 0.517712; 31. Fort Collins (5-7-2), 0.516858; 32. Pine Creek (7-7-1), 0.514691; 33. Highlands Ranch (5-9-1), 0.498326; 34. Liberty (4-9-2), 0.494035; 35. Chaparral (4-10-1), 0.492062; 36. Poudre (6-9), 0.483988; 37. Northglenn (9-6), 0.483877; 38. Horizon (5-10), 0.477489; 39. Grand Junction Central (6-9), 0.476421; 40. Denver South (4-11), 0.474435; 41. AURORA CENTRAL (9-4-2), 0.464355; 42. Mountain Range (3-12), 0.462708; 43. SMOKY HILL (4-10-1), 0.462114; 44. Douglas County (5-10), 0.461513; 45. Dakota Ridge (6-9), 0.453699; 46. EAGLECREST (3-11-1), 0.446216; 47. Loveland (3-12), 0.436365; 48. RANGEVIEW (4-9-2), 0.436365; 49. Doherty (5-10), 0.432047; 50. Pomona (3-11-1), 0.426481; 51. Lincoln (5-8), 0.418431; 52. Greeley West (1-14), 0.418375; 53. Fountain-Fort Carson (5-7-2), 0.413166; 54. Westminster (3-13), 0.406891; 55. Coronado (5-10), 0.405083; 56. OVERLAND (2-13), 0.387146; 57. Thornton (2-12-1), 0.386836; 58. Bear Creek (1-14), 0.385164; 59. Far Northeast Warriors (1-12), 0.384984; 60. HINKLEY (3-12), 0.380455; 61. Vista Ridge (2-13), 0.379093; 62. GATEWAY (0-13), 0.349721; 63. Palmer (0-15), 0.338721