AURORA | The Class 5A girls state soccer playoff game between Cherokee Trail and ThunderRidge was postponed Tuesday in the aftermath of events in Douglas County.

A shooting that injured at least eight at STEM Highlands Ranch caused the cancellation of all after school activities for schools in the district, which includes ThunderRidge, which is located in Highlands Ranch.

Cherry Creek Schools went on a secure perimeter in the afternoon as a precaution.

CT Soccer: The Playoff Game tonight has been postponed tonight due to DCSD cancelling all after school activities since our opponent was Thunder Ridge. Once a reschedule is worked out, we will post it. Our thoughts are with this community #WeAreCT @TrailSoccer @CTHSConnect — CTHS Athletics (@CTHSAthletics) May 7, 2019

The Cherokee Trail athletic department posted a message about the postponement and said a rescheduled time would be posted.

Pending change due to weather, second-seeded Grandview — vs. No. 31 Horizon at Legacy Stadium and sixth-seeded Regis Jesuit — vs. No. 27 Prairie View at Lou Kellogg Stadium — both are scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m.

