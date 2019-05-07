Junior Tatum Pfalmer (14) and the Cherokee Trail girls soccer team will wait to play ThunderRidge in the opening round of the Class 5A girls soccer state playoffs. Originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on May 7, 2019, the game was postponed due to the aftermath of a shooting in Douglas County earlier in the day. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Class 5A girls state soccer playoff game between Cherokee Trail and ThunderRidge was postponed Tuesday in the aftermath of events in Douglas County.

A shooting that injured at least eight at STEM Highlands Ranch caused the cancellation of all after school activities for schools in the district, which includes ThunderRidge, which is located in Highlands Ranch.

Cherry Creek Schools went on a secure perimeter in the afternoon as a precaution.

The Cherokee Trail athletic department posted a message about the postponement and said a rescheduled time would be posted.

Pending change due to weather, second-seeded Grandview — vs. No. 31 Horizon at Legacy Stadium and sixth-seeded Regis Jesuit — vs. No. 27 Prairie View at Lou Kellogg Stadium — both are scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m.

