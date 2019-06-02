AURORA | The following is a look at the players from the Aurora teams (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and others who were voted all-conference first and second teams in the East Metro Athletic Conference for their play during the 2019 girls soccer season:

2019 ALL-EMAC GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Valerie Gomez, sr. (D), Pixie Torres, sr. (M) and Vanessa Vazquez, soph. (F), Aurora Central; Jasmine Bowman, sr. (M) and Joslyn Bowman, fr. (D), Rangeview

Other selections: Amy Quinones, jr. (F), Adams City; MacKenzie Bynes, sr. (G), Hannah Cherven, soph. (D), Jessica Clinton, jr. (D), Madi Foutz, sr. (M), Abby Overstreet, sr. (M), Tori Rydzeski, sr. (F) and Kali Villalobos, jr. (F), Brighton; Samantha Dominguez Reyes, jr. (F), Nariana Nealy, sr. (F), Ella Swain, soph. (D), Mia Swain, soph. (D) and Lauren Woodhull, soph. (M), Northglenn; Natalee Chavez, jr. (M), Madison Piburn, sr. (D), Alycia Vigil, jr. (M) and Savannah Watts, sr. (G), Prairie View; Anahi Domingues, jr. (D), Westminster

Players of the Year: Madi Foutz, sr., Brighton and Nariana Nealy, sr., Northglenn. Coach of the Year: Karen Macleish, Gateway

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Nolan Gonzalez Romo, sr. (D) and Saron Issac, sr. (F), Gateway; Emely Canales, sr. (M) and Viky Jara, fr. (D), Hinkley; Riley Surratt, jr. (F) and Sarah Tellez Diaz, fr. (D), Rangeview; Yulitzky Contreras, soph. (D) and Brissa Toribio, soph. (M), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Litzi DeLaRosa, sr. (D), Alejandra Hernandez, sr. (F), Andrea Jimenez, jr. (M), Brenedi Sierra, sr. (M) and Suseth Zamora-Gonzalez, sr. (G), Adams City; Mia Garcia, soph. (F), Gabrielle Goddard, soph. (D), Emily Hoy, soph. (M) and Lauren Knorr, jr. (G), Northglenn; Deljanae Coleman, sr. (M), Taylor Kemp, sr. (D), Nicolette Kitchens, jr. (F), Brooklyn McKinney, soph. (F), Cameron Nichols, sr. (D) and Adrianna Vargas, sr. (M), Prairie View; Hope Watkins (F), Thornton