AURORA | The following is a look at the players from Regis Jesuit as well as those from Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge who were voted all-conference first and second teams in the Continental League for their play during the 2019 girls soccer season:

2019 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Ava Laden, jr. (F), Anna Lantz, fr. (F) and Molly Reich, sr. (M), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Hannah Mares, jr. (F/M) and Kailey Seymour, jr. (D), Castle View; Shayla Addington, fr., Chaparral; Joely Corrales, jr. (M) and Dakota Schubart, jr., (M), Douglas County; Tara Hoffman, sr., Cailey Schmitt, sr. and Kelsey Weiser, jr., Heritage; Monique Dwyer, soph. (M/F) and Hanna Sexton, sr. (M), Highlands Ranch; Taylor Preston, soph. (F), Lucy Roberts, jr. (D) and Ashleigh Wise, jr. (GK), Legend; Baileigh Baker, jr., Brynn Boeyink, jr. and Natalie Vatter, fr., Mountain Vista; Emma Everetts, sr. and Emma Seufer, jr., Ponderosa; Emily Cottrell, sr., Teeghan Dodd, fr., Lauren Durbin, sr., Grayson Lynch, sr. and Taryn Pratt, soph., Rock Canyon; Katelyn Barner, sr. (M), Maddie Bassett, fr. (GK), Anna Hart, sr. (F), Bailey Moyer, jr. (M) and Molly Platt, sr. (M), ThunderRidge

Co-League Champions: Rock Canyon, ThunderRidge. Player of the Year: Grayson Lynch, Rock Canyon. Coach(es) of the Year: Will Cropper, Regis Jesuit and Mat Henbest, Rock Canyon. Sportsmanship Team of the Year: Chaparral

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Jenna Jordan, sr. (D) and Sarah Mourani, jr. (F), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Cassadee Jaksch, sr. and Haley Steinke, sr. (F), Castle View; Addie Almeida, sr. and Hayley Whitney, soph., Chaparral; Nicole Hill, soph. (D) and Kyra Prokuski, sr. (M), Douglas County; Maddie Castro, sr. and Ellie Fajer, sr., Heritage; Alex Hebling, sr. (GK) and Hailey McGuire (M), sr., Highlands Ranch; Peyton Evans, soph. (M) and Logan Walters, sr. (D/M), Legend; Mikayla Spiering, jr. and Kyla Thornhill, soph., Ponderosa; Katie Beaudry, fr., Madison Munich, soph. and Cate Sheahan, fr., Rock Canyon; Zoe Drake, sr. (D), Alicia Nead, jr. (D) and Rachel Welch, sr. (F), ThunderRidge