AURORA | The following is a look at the players from Aurora teams (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) as well as those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen who were voted all-conference first and second teams in the Centennial League for their play during the 2019 girls soccer season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Aaliyah Acevedo, jr., Sawyer Choate, jr. and Clara Heistermann, soph., Cherokee Trail; Kylee Smith, jr., Eaglecrest; Lauren Holleran, sr., Kacy Johnston, sr., Madi Livingston, sr., Caylin Lyubenko, jr. and Shalom Prince, sr., Grandview; Holly Schlagel, soph., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Maddie Hahn, sr., Lauren Walter, jr. and Audrey Weiss, sr., Arapahoe; Mackenzie Bryant, sr., Addie Follett, soph., Kaitlyn Glover, sr. and Hannah Hagen, sr., Cherry Creek; Macy Clem, sr. and Kaylah Wanna, sr., Mullen

Most Valuable Player: Kacy Johnston, Grandview. Coach of the Year: Tari Wood, Grandview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Lynette Hawkins, sr. and Kaitlyn Pagel, soph., Cherokee Trail; Faith Brockman, sr. and Tatiana Rivera, sr., Eaglecrest; Taylor Gentry, fr., Tori Parker, sr., Jillian Skurcenski, jr. and Keelie Wortmann, Grandview; Jacky Castro, sr., Overland; Lauryn Gardner, soph., Kenna Heiden, jr., Sydney McCleary, sr. and Kate Smetana, soph., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Reagan Bridges, soph., Grace Cadorette, sr., Emma Purcell, sr. and Ashley Wulthrich, sr., Arapahoe; Masen Frey, fr., Alyssa Glover, Cristina Inboden, soph. and Karson Powers, fr., Cherry Creek; Jaime DeBarardinis, sr., Zoe Polzin, soph. and Anna Seaman, soph., Mullen