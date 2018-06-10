AURORA | The following is a look at the players from the Aurora teams (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and others who were voted all-conference first and second teams in the East Metro Athletic Conference for their play during the 2018 girls soccer season:

2018 ALL-EMAC GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Pixie Torres, jr. (M) and Vanessa Vazquez, fr. (F), Aurora Central; Mary Perez Aguirre, sr. (M), Rangeview

Other selections: Litzi DeLaRosa, jr. (D), Alejandra Hernandez, jr. (M) and Amy Quinones, soph. (F), Adams City; Britni Bailey, sr. (D), Hannah Day, sr. (M), Fabi Estrada, sr. (M), Tori Rydzeski, jr. (F) and Paige Vogel, soph. (F), Brighton; Madi Hoy, sr. (M), Marilyn Fuentes Ponce Deleon, sr. (F) and Taylor Wilpolt, sr. (D), Northglenn; Jordan Johnson, soph. (M), Madison Kemp, sr. (F) and Madison Piburn, jr. (D), Prairie View; Hope Woodson (D), Thornton; Torrie Dehn, sr. (D), Westminster

Player of the Year: Taylor Wilpolt, Northglenn. Coach of the Year: Kelly Benson, Aurora Central. Goalkeeper of the Year: Gateway

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Valerie Gomez, jr. (M), Aurora Central; Nalani Gonzalez, jr. (D), Gateway; Elena Rodriguez, sr. (D), Hinkley; Grace Anderson, soph. (M) and Wendy De Raza, sr. (F), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Myrium Dominguez, soph. (M) and Andrea Jimenez, soph., (F), Adams City; Jessica Clintons, soph. (D) and Ashlee Minne, sr. (D), Brighton; Samantha Dominguez Reyes, soph. (F), Mia Swain, fr. (D) and Lauren Woodhill, fr. (M), Northglenn; Taylor Kemp, jr. (D), Cameron Nichols, jr. (D) and Alycia Vigil, soph. (M), Prairie View; Alany Grajeda, jr. (F), Thornton; Miriam Caballero, sr. (M), Evelyn Lopez, fr. (F) and Diana Martinez. jr. (F), Westminster