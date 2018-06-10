AURORA | Regis Jesuit selections and those from other teams (Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge) on the All-Continental League teams for the 2018 girls soccer season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports



2018 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selection: Molly Reich, jr. (D), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Hannah Mares, soph. (M), Kailey Seymour, soph. (D) and Alexis Walker, sr. (GK), Castle View; Hannah Hiatt, sr. (M) and Josie Wolitzky, fr. (D), Chaparral; Elli Zimmer, sr. (D), Douglas County; Julia Best, sr. (M), Caitlin Brown, sr. (M) and Sophia Uhlig, sr. (D), Heritage; Skylar McNulty, jr. (D) and Becca Stone, sr. (D), Highlands Ranch; Anna Barkey, sr. (M) and Lucy Roberts (D), soph., Legend; Katy Harris, sr. (F), Jaelyn Hendren (D), sr., Maisie Paulson, sr. (M) and Ashlie Van Cleave (D), soph., Mountain Vista; Jazzy Ellis, soph. (F), Jensen Ellis, sr. (M) and Emma Seufer, soph. (D), Ponderosa; Kenna Caldwell, jr. (GK), Emily Cottrell, jr. (D), Lauren Durbin, jr. (M), Keelyn Osoba, sr. (D) and Jamie Tatum, sr. (F), Rock Canyon; Amanda Chamness, sr. (D), Maddie Duren, sr. (M) and Anna Hart (F), jr., ThunderRidge

League champion: Rock Canyon. Player of the Year: Jazzy Ellis, Ponderosa. Coach of the Year: Mat Henbest, Rock Canyon. Sportsmanship: Douglas County

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Ava Laden, soph. (F) and Paige Venrick, jr. (D), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Keaton Cloven, sr. (M) and Cassadee Jaksch, jr. (M), Castle View; Eliot Edwards, sr. (M) and McKenna Wilson, sr. (D), Chaparral; Megan Dietz, jr. (D) and Dakota Schubert, soph. (M), Douglas County; Tara Hoffman, jr. (GK) and Kelsey Wesier, soph. (D), Heritage; Sidney Cullinan, fr. (M) and Sara Gallegos, soph. (F), Highlands Ranch; Madison Radke, soph. (D/M) and Ashleigh Wise, soph. (GK), Legend; Shaye Jones, soph. (F), Kylee Love, sr. (GK) and Savannah Mills, sr. (M), Mountain Vista; Emma Everetts, jr. (D) and Kyla Thornhill, fr. (D), Ponderosa; Catherine Brown, sr. (D), Abby Castro, sr. (D) and Taylor Reising, sr. (D), Rock Canyon; Maliah Atkins, soph. (M) and Renee Broadus, sr. (D), ThunderRidge