AURORA | City selections from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill and those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2018 girls soccer season:

2018 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Alesia Garcia, sr., Lynette Hawkins, jr., Claire Huston, sr. and Haley O’Nan, sr., Cherokee Trail; Melissa Jung, sr., Eaglecrest; Natalie Beckman, sr., Grace Hildner, sr., Lauren Holleran, jr., Madison Livingston, jr., Reagan McCombs, sr. and Morgan Szarka, sr., Grandview; Sydney McCleary, jr. and Olivia McPherson, sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Danielle Babb, sr., Kiah Benham, sr. and Camryn MacMillan, sr., Arapahoe; Elle Gill, jr., Sophie Grimm, jr. and Grace Sublette, soph., Cherry Creek

Player of the Year: Natalie Beckman, Grandview. Coach of the Year: Tari Wood, Grandview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Aayliyah Acevedo, soph., Delaney McLelland, sr. and Kaitlyn Pagel, fr., Cherokee Trail; Faith Brockman, jr. and Kylee Smith, soph., Eaglecrest; Kendra Gipson, jr., Ellie Johnston, soph. and Keelie Wortman, jr., Grandview; Priscilla Rivera, sr., Overland; Xandra Mora, fr. and Holly Schlagel, fr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Grace Cadorette, jr., Elsa Edmunds, soph., Maddie Hahn, jr. and Lauren Walter, soph., Arapahoe; Kaitlyn Glover, jr., Hannah Hagen, soph. and Anna Weinstein, sr., Cherry Creek; Anna Seaman, fr. and Kaylah Wanna, jr., Mullen