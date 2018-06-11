Grandview senior midfielder Natalie Beckman, center, earned Centennial League Player of the Year honors for the 2018 girls soccer season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill and those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2018 girls soccer season:

Cherokee Trail senior defender Claire Huston earned All-Centennial League first team honors for the 2018 girls soccer season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

2018 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Alesia Garcia, sr., Lynette Hawkins, jr., Claire Huston, sr. and Haley O’Nan, sr., Cherokee Trail; Melissa Jung, sr., Eaglecrest; Natalie Beckman, sr., Grace Hildner, sr., Lauren Holleran, jr., Madison Livingston, jr., Reagan McCombs, sr. and Morgan Szarka, sr., Grandview; Sydney McCleary, jr. and Olivia McPherson, sr., Smoky Hill

Grandview coach Tari Wood was selected Centennial League Coach of the Year for the 2018 girls soccer season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

Other selections: Danielle Babb, sr., Kiah Benham, sr. and Camryn MacMillan, sr., Arapahoe; Elle Gill, jr., Sophie Grimm, jr. and Grace Sublette, soph., Cherry Creek

Player of the Year: Natalie Beckman, Grandview. Coach of the Year: Tari Wood, Grandview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Aayliyah Acevedo, soph., Delaney McLelland, sr. and Kaitlyn Pagel, fr., Cherokee Trail; Faith Brockman, jr. and Kylee Smith, soph., Eaglecrest; Kendra Gipson, jr., Ellie Johnston, soph. and Keelie Wortman, jr., Grandview; Priscilla Rivera, sr., Overland; Xandra Mora, fr. and Holly Schlagel, fr., Smoky Hill

Eaglecrest junior defender Melissa Jung (10) played her way onto the All-Centennial League first team for the 2018 girls soccer season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

Other selections: Grace Cadorette, jr., Elsa Edmunds, soph., Maddie Hahn, jr. and Lauren Walter, soph., Arapahoe; Kaitlyn Glover, jr., Hannah Hagen, soph. and Anna Weinstein, sr., Cherry Creek; Anna Seaman, fr. and Kaylah Wanna, jr., Mullen

