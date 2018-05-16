GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Nothing could spoil the accomplishments of the best season in program history for the Grandview girls lacrosse team, but it did finally come to an end Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.

The ninth-seeded Wolves — coming off the program’s first-ever playoff victory — ran into a buzzsaw in top-seeded Cherry Creek, which built a 10-goal lead by halftime on its way to a 16-9 win.

The Bruins (17-0) remained one of two unbeaten teams — along with No. 2 Colorado Academy — and moved into a semifinal matchup May 19 against No. 5 Chaparral, a 12-11 overtime winner over No. 4 Regis Jesuit. The Mustangs take on No. 6 Denver East in the other semifinal slated to be played at the University of Denver.

Coach Kevin Mortimer’s Grandview team finished 12-5, with the win total that doubled last season. The Wolves had made seven previous postseason appearances and exited in the first round each time, but an earned first round bye put them in new territory.

Grandview topped eighth-seeded Dakota Ridge 10-9 in the second round, then set its sites on a rematch with a Cherry Creek team that won a 20-8 decision when the teams met in league play April 24.

The Wolves surrendered the first two goals of the game to the Bruins, but freshman Mandy Brockamp’s free shot score got them on the scoreboard.

That turned out to be Grandview’s only score of the opening half, while Cherry Creek’s Amelia McCarthy scored three straight goals and Morgan Haws ripped off four scores — the last coming with just 10.8 seconds left in the half — to give the Bruins an 11-1 edge.

The Wolves scored eight times in the second half.

(1) CHERRY CREEK 16, (9) GRANDVIEW 9

Score by halves:

Grandview 1 8 — 9

Cherry Creek 11 5 — 16