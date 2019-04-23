AURORA | The Grandview girls lacrosse team had to borrow the boys’ Predators Cup trophy for a victory photo Monday, but they earned the hardware with a hard-fought victory over Cherokee Trail.

The Predators Cup — which has existed between the schools’ boys teams for the past five years — entered the girls rivalry for the first time and it proved to be a motivator for a well-played game at Legacy Stadium that came down to the final minutes.

In the closest game in the series between the teams since an overtime contest in 2015, Grandview staved off Cherokee Trail with a strong closing performance from sophomore Mandy Brockamp, who scored three of her game-high six goals in the final 15 minutes of her team’s 14-11 victory.

Brockamp also made a difference in the second half on draws for coach Kevin Mortimer’s Wolves, which had to play the final 20-plus minutes of the contest without senior captain and second leading scorer Dani Armitage after she was issued a second yellow card.

Armitage scored three goals before her exit and Meghan Weiss and Saniya Craft had key goals in the second half as well for Grandview, which improved to 4-6.

Cherokee Trail got three goals apiece from junior Kaylin Vanzant and freshman Kaley Bruning, while senior Natalie McGinnis and sophomore Phoebe Ramirez tallied two apiece. The Cougars slipped to 5-7.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GRANDVIEW 14, CHEROKEE TRAIL 11

Score by halves:

Grandview 6 8 — 14

Cher. Trail 4 7 — 11

Grandview goals: Mandy Brockamp 6, Dani Armitage 3, Meghan Weiss 2, Saniya Craft, Marley Barrows. Cherokee Trail goals: Kaylin Vanzant 3, Kaley Bruning 3, Natalie McGinnis 2, Phoebe Ramirez 2, Abigail Rios. Cherokee Trail assist: Ramirez.