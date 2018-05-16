AURORA | As much as it hurt, Regis Jesuit girls lacrosse coach Kathryn Ames saw a thing of beauty at the end of Tuesday night’s state quarterfinal contest between her Raiders and visiting Chaparral.

Thirty seconds into the golden-goal overtime at Lou Kellogg Stadium, Hannah Mill cut in front of the goal, received a pass and buried a shot for the game-winner for the fifth-seeded Wolverines, who finally got past the fourth-seeded Raiders 12-11 in a back-and-forth slugfest with a semifinal spot on the line.

Ames’ Regis Jesuit team rallied from a six-goal deficit in the second half to tie it on senior Hannah Lester’s score in the final seconds of regulation, only to watch Chaparral win the faceoff in overtime and end the game before the Raiders even got a possession.

The Wolverines avenged a three-goal loss to Regis Jesuit during the regular season, a game that was part of the 14-game winning streak that came to an end in the playoffs for the Raiders (14-3). Chaparral moves into a May 19 semifinal contest at the University of Denver against top-seeded Cherry Creek, a 16-9 winner over No. 9 Grandview.

Junior Sidney Weigand scored four goals, while junior Maddie Ferguson and freshman Cate Lord scored two apiece for Regis Jesuit, which trailed 11-5 with just 12:45 remaining before it ended regulation with six unanswered goals.

Ferguson scored twice in the burst and freshman Grace Weigand tallied on a free shot with the goalie out of the net due to penalty to pull the Raiders within a goal.

Lester took a feed from Lord and fired a shot that ripped the top of the net past Chaparral goalie Madison Summers with just 13 seconds left in regulation to tie it up.

The Wolverines came up with possession on the faceoff to open overtime, worked the ball around for 30 seconds until a crowd of players to the right of the goal created open space in front for Mill, who got a pass as she cut in and scored.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

(5) CHAPARRAL 12, (4) REGIS JESUIT 11 (OT)

Score by halves:

Chaparral 7 4 — 12

Regis Jesuit 2 9 — 11

Chaparral goals: Hannah Mill 6, Molly Cadman 3, Kennedy Mealhow 3. Regis Jesuit goals: Sidney Weigand 4, Maddie Ferguson 2, Cate Lord 2, Maya Fair, Hannah Lester, Grace Weigand. Chaparral assists: Mealhow 3, Sabrina Wilson 3, Makenna Huhn 2. Regis Jesuit assists: Lord, Sidney Weigand. Chaparral saves: Madison Summers (20 shots on goal-9 saves). Regis Jesuit saves: Antonia Batuello (20 shots on goal-8 saves)