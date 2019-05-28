AURORA | Rangeview and Regis Jesuit selections and those from Castle View/Douglas County, Chaparral, Heritage, ThunderRidge and Valor Christian on the All-Continental League teams for the 2019 girls lacrosse season:

2019 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE GIRLS LACROSSE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Bella Ames, jr. (D), Maddie Ferguson, sr. (A), Cate Lord, soph. (D), Grace Weigand, soph. (M) and Sidney Weigand, sr. (M), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Hayden Mitchell, sr. (A), Castle View/DC; Makenna Huhn, jr. (A), Grace LeBel, sr. (M) and Madison Summers (G), sr., Chaparral; Anna Markham, sr. (D), Rock Canyon; Lily Miller, jr. (D) and Lucy Munro, soph. (M), ThunderRidge; Ally Gibb, jr. (M), Payton Cheedle, soph. (M), Tess Osburn, fr. (A), Addy Tysdal, sr. (G), Valor Christian

Player of the Year: Sidney Weigand, Regis Jesuit. Coach of the Year: Lauren Benner. Sportsmanship team(s) of the Year: Rangeview and Heritage

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Antonia Batuello, jr. (G), Paris Corporon, fr. (M), Isabella Marchiol, soph. (D) and Krissy Rael, soph. (A), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Brenna Kuenzi, sr. (A) and Avery Matthews, jr. (M), Castle View/DC; Macey Lewis, jr. (D) and Haley Dostie, jr. (M), Chaparral; Shaylah Devlin, sr. (M) and Ava Taylor, jr. (D), Rock Canyon; Taylor Donaldson, sr. (A), Frankie Meehan, fr. (G) and MaKenna Riley, soph. (M), ThunderRidge; Rachel Pallo, fr. (D), Lauren Rismani, soph. (A) and Ryder Tinney, fr. (M), Valor Christian