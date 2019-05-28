Regis Jesuit senior midfielder Sidney Weigand, left, finished second in the state in points with 110 and was selected Continental League Player of the Year for the 2019 girls lacrosse season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Rangeview and Regis Jesuit selections and those from Castle View/Douglas County, Chaparral, Heritage, ThunderRidge and Valor Christian on the All-Continental League teams for the 2019 girls lacrosse season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE GIRLS LACROSSE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Bella Ames, jr. (D), Maddie Ferguson, sr. (A), Cate Lord, soph. (D), Grace Weigand, soph. (M) and Sidney Weigand, sr. (M), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Hayden Mitchell, sr. (A), Castle View/DC; Makenna Huhn, jr. (A), Grace LeBel, sr. (M) and Madison Summers (G), sr., Chaparral; Anna Markham, sr. (D), Rock Canyon; Lily Miller, jr. (D) and Lucy Munro, soph. (M), ThunderRidge; Ally Gibb, jr. (M), Payton Cheedle, soph. (M), Tess Osburn, fr. (A), Addy Tysdal, sr. (G), Valor Christian

Player of the Year: Sidney Weigand, Regis Jesuit. Coach of the Year: Lauren Benner. Sportsmanship team(s) of the Year: Rangeview and Heritage

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Antonia Batuello, jr. (G), Paris Corporon, fr. (M), Isabella Marchiol, soph. (D) and Krissy Rael, soph. (A), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Brenna Kuenzi, sr. (A) and Avery Matthews, jr. (M), Castle View/DC; Macey Lewis, jr. (D) and Haley Dostie, jr. (M), Chaparral; Shaylah Devlin, sr. (M) and Ava Taylor, jr. (D), Rock Canyon; Taylor Donaldson, sr. (A), Frankie Meehan, fr. (G) and MaKenna Riley, soph. (M), ThunderRidge; Rachel Pallo, fr. (D), Lauren Rismani, soph. (A) and Ryder Tinney, fr. (M), Valor Christian

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR