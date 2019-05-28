AURORA | City selections from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill and those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2019 girls lacrosse season as voted on by league coaches:

2019 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS LACROSSE

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Natalie McGinnis, sr. (M) and Kaylin Vanzant, jr. (A), Cherokee Trail; Dani Armitage, sr. (M) and Meghan Weiss, soph. (A), Grandview; Evangelyne Eliason, sr. (M), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Anne Egan, soph. (M) and Evelyn Hollenback, jr. (D), Arapahoe; Katie Collins, sr. (M), Amelia McCarthy, jr. (A), Aubyn Roemer, sr. (D) and Emma White, sr. (D), Cherry Creek; Izzy Cisneros, sr. (G), Molly Gilbert, soph. (A), Emerson Johnson, sr. (M) and Gabby Reuth, sr. (D), Mullen

Coach of the Year: Bailey Zerr, Cherry Creek

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Kaley Bruning, fr. (M) and Avery Joslin, sr. (D), Cherokee Trail; Grayson Fast, jr. (G), Stephanie Ransom, sr. (M) and Anna Truong, sr. (A), Eaglecrest; Marley Barrows, fr. (D) and Mandy Brockamp, soph. (M), Grandview; Kaitlyn Thompson, sr. (A), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Jenna Diebert, sr. (M) and Julia Searle, jr. (A), Arapahoe; Sydney Bierenkoven, sr. (A), Kendall Calderone, sr. (D), Morgan Haws, jr. (M) and Abby Plomondon, sr. (D), Cherry Creek; Elise Bialecki, soph. (M), Mullen