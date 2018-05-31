AURORA | Rangeview and Regis Jesuit selections and those from Castle View/Douglas County, Chaparral, Heritage, ThunderRidge and Valor Christian on the All-Continental League teams for the 2018 girls lacrosse season:

2018 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE GIRLS LACROSSE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Bella Ames, soph. (D), Cate Lord, fr. (M) and Sidney Weigand, jr. (M), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Aleya Speas, sr. (M), Castle View/Douglas County; Kennedy Mealhow, sr. (A), Hannah Mill, jr. (A), Elizabeth Posavad, sr. (D) and Sabrina Wilson, sr. (M), Chaparral; Lauren Likes, sr. (A), Maren Clark, sr. (M), Anna Markham, jr. (D) and Kennedy Travis, sr. (G), Rock Canyon; Lauren Brown, sr. (D), Logan Derosia, sr. (A) and Meghan Gordon, sr. (M), ThunderRidge; Addy Tysdal, jr. (G), Valor Christian

Coach of the Year: Kathryn Ames, Regis Jesuit. Co-Players of the Year: Hannah Mill, Chaparral and Meghan Gordon, ThunderRidge

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Harlee Curtis, sr. (M), Rangeview; Antonia Batuella, soph. (G), Mariah Daley, sr. (A), Maddie Ferguson, jr. (A) and Gracie Weigand, fr. (M), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Brenna Kuenzi, jr. (M) and Camille Watling, sr. (A), Castle View/Douglas County; Molly Cadman, sr. (M), Ayvree Pustari (D), jr. and Madison Summers, jr. (G), Chaparral; Lale Edel, jr. (M) and Ave Taylor, soph. (D), Rock Canyon; Megan Dunn, soph. (A), Bella Guererro, sr. (D) and Hallie Marker, jr. (M), ThunderRidge; Payton Cheedle, fr. (D), Ally Gibb, soph. (M) and Lauren Rismani, fr. (A), Valor Christian