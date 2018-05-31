AURORA | City selections from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill and those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2018 girls lacrosse season:

2018 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS LACROSSE

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Avery Joslin, jr. (D), Cherokee Trail; Sydney Swift, sr. (A), Eaglecrest; Dani Armitage, jr. (A), Mandy Brockamp, fr., (D), Megan Matthews, sr. (A) and Kylie Thompson, sr. (M), Grandview

Other selections: Janie Egan, jr. (D), Meg Hanson, sr. (A) and Lizzie Pierpoint, sr. (M), Arapahoe; Isabel Anema, sr. (M), Katie Collins, jr. (A), Megan Patrick, sr. (GK), Hali Sibilia, sr. (M) and Emma White, jr. (D), Cherry Creek; Emerson Johnson, jr. (M), Mullen

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Madyson Ivey, sr. (GK), Natalie McGinnis, jr. (M) and Kaylin Vanzant, soph. (A), Cherokee Trail; Myan Schulze, sr. (M), Eaglecrest; Erin Drumm, sr. (M), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Kelly Burke, sr. (D), Jenna Diebert, jr. (D), Molly O’Shea, sr. (A), Andie Thompson, sr. (A) and Lauren Whittemore, sr. (M), Arapahoe; Taylor Cummins, jr. (D), Abby Plomondon, jr. (D) and Pearl Schwartz, sr. (M), Cherry Creek; Elise Bialecki, fr. (M) and Molly Gilbert, fr. (A), Mullen;