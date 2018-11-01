AURORA | The Overland co-op gymnastics team dazzled at the Class 5A regional tournament it held Oct. 27 with an impressive team score of 186.500 points to win handily.

Best of all for coach Lisa Sparrow’s Trailblazers — a mix of gymnasts from high schools across Aurora — the score gave them the top seed going into the state meet Nov. 1-3 at Thornton High School.

At the 5A state meet, which consists of team events on Nov. 1 and individual event finals on Nov. 3 — Overland will try to unseat Pomona, winners of the past three state titles. The margin between the teams was just 0.25 of a point last season.

The Panthers finished with a regional team score of 183.525.

Coming off a sizeable victory at the Centennial/Continental League Championship meet, Trailblazers thrived at regionals with senior Delenn Steffes (Overland) and junior Samantha Demoss (Eaglecrest) taking second and third in the all-around competition.

Lakewood’s Amber Boll won the all-around and also had the highest score on each of the four events, but Steffes and Demoss were right behind her in most cases.

Competition in the 5A state meet begins at 4 p.m. Nov. 1 with Overland set to compete on balance beam first, followed by the uneven bars, the floor exercise and then vault. The individual event finals, which feature the top-15 scorers in each event from the team competition, begin at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

The Trailblazers have the same state rotation they had last season as they begin with the balance beam, followed by the uneven bars, the floor exercise and the vault.

Besides Steffes and Demoss, Overland has state-experienced gymnasts in seniors Josie Claycamp (Early Colleges), Elena Reiffin (Cherokee Trail) and Natalie Wilson (Vista PEAK), plus sophomores Mabry Robinson (Smoky Hill) and Bailey Rodriguez (Eaglecrest).

