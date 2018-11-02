THORNTON | Final team scores and individual event results for the team competition portion of the Class 5A state gymnastic meet held on Nov. 1, 2018, at Thornton High School. The top 15 scorers in each event advance to the individual event finals on Nov. 3. Aurora team and gymnasts bold and uppercased:

2018 CLASS 5A STATE GYMNASTICS MEET

Nov. 1 at Thornton High School

Team scores: 1. Pomona 187.900 points; 2. OVERLAND 186.475; 3. Arvada West 181.475; 4. Thornton 179.200; 5. Broomfield 177.775; 6. Rocky Mountain 176.250; 7. Chatfield 175.300; 8. Ponderosa 174.600; 9. Lakewood 172.400; 10. Mountain Range 170.975

All-Around: 1. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 39.125 points; 2. Brooke Weins (Pomona), 38.525; 3. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 37.425; 4. Mia Tims (Pomona), 37.325; 5. Tori Sayers (Arvada West), 37.200; 6. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 37.150; 7. Payton Roberts (Arvada West), 36.875; 8. Darcy Jew (Broomfield), 36.650; 9. AALIYAH JAMISON (OVERLAND), 36.575; 10. Carly Schnabel (Lakewood), 36.525; 11. Kelsi Sandoval (Palmer Ridge), 36.500; 12. Midori Coyle (Arvadad West), 36.325; 13. Karstyn Wittwer (Thornton), 36.715 (36.188); 14. Alexis Dellinger (Rocky Mountain), 36.175; 15. Demi Raines (Thornton), 35.850

Floor: 1. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.700 points; 2. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 9.700; 3. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND), 9.575; 4. Payton Roberts (Arvada West), 9.525; 5. Brekyn Haddick (Thornton), 9.475; 6. Tori Sayers (Arvada West), 9.450; T7. ELENA REIFFIN (OVERLAND), 9.450; T7. Aspen Warnygora (Rocky Mountain), 9.450; 8. Kelsi Sandoval (Palmer Ridge), 9.400; 9. Brooke Weins (Pomona), 9.375; 10. Katie Olson (Pomona), 9.375; 11. Kennedy Duff (Chatfield), 9.350; 12. Demi Raines (Thornton), 9.325; 13. Julia Butler (Pomona), 9.325; 14. Darcy Jew (Broomfield), 9.300; 15. Nicole Killeen (Columbine), 9.275; Other Overland results: 16. Aaliyah Jamison, 9.275; 17. Samantha Demoss, 9.250

Uneven bars: 1. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 9.800 points; 2. Brooke Weins (Pomona), 9.725; 3. Kalise Newson (Pomona), 9.650; 4. Alexia Dellinger (Rocky Mountain), 9.475; 5. Katie Olson (Pomona), 9.475; 6. Demi Raines (Thornton), 9.375; 7. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.375; 8. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.375; 9. Kelsi Sandoval (Palmer Ridge), 9.275; T10. Karstyn Wittwer (Thornton), 9.250; T10. Julia Butler (Pomona), 9.250; 11. JOSIE CLAYCAMP (OVERLAND), 9.200; 12. NATALIE WILSON (OVERLAND), 9.175; 13. Tori Sayers (Arvada West), 9.025; 14. Mia Tims (Pomona), 9.000; 15. Joslyn Miller (Arvada West), 8.975; Other Overland results: 16. Aaliyah Jamison, 8.975; 25. Elena Reiffin, 8.750

Balance beam: 1. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 9.725 points; 2. Kalise Newson (Pomona), 9.575; 3. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.575; 4. Brooke Weins (Pomona), 9.550; 5. Melanie Roberts (Broomfield), 9.500; 6. Mia Tims (Pomona), 9.475; 7. BAILEY RODRIGUEZ (OVERLAND), 9.425; 8. ELENA REIFFIN (OVERLAND), 9.400; 9. Midori Coyle (Arvada West), 9.350; 10. Tori Sayers (Arvada West), 9.350; 11. Darcy Jew (Broomfield), 9.350; 12. Katie Olson (Pomona), 9.275; 13. Audrey Brandt (Pomona), 9.200; 14. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND), 9.200; 15. Brekyn Haddick (Thornton), 9.175; Other Overland results: 23. Aaliyah Jamison, 8.950; 32. Delenn Steffes (Overland), 8.700

Vault: 1. Amber Boll (Lakewood), 9.900 points; 2. Brooke Weins (Pomona), 9.875; 3. Mia Tims (Pomona), 9.825; 4. Kalise Newson (Pomona), 9.775; 5. Payton Roberts (Arvada West), 9.675; 6. Alexis Dellinger (Rocky Mountain), 9.550; 7. Carly Schnabel (Lakewood), 9.475; 8. Maddie Gotlieb (Ponderosa), 9.425; 9. Darcy Jew (Broomfield), 9.425; 10. AALIYAH JAMISON (OVERLAND), 9.375; 11. Tori Sayers (Arvada West), 9.375; 12. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.375; 13. Kelsi Sandoval (Palmer Ridge), 9.375; 14. Megan Dumond (Palmer Ridge), 9.350; 15. NATALIE WILSON (OVERLAND), 9.325; Other Overland results: 18. Josie Claycamp, 9.275; T21. Samantha Demoss, 9.225; 23. Mabry Robinson, 9.175