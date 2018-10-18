Sophomore Mabry Robinson, a Smoky Hill student who competes for the Overland co-op gymnastics team, performs her routine on the floor during the Centennial/Continental League Championship meet on Oct. 17, 2018, at Overland High School. Robinson’s score of 9.675 points topped the field in the event and the Trailblazers won nearly ever event on their way to the league championship. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA | Team scores and individual event results from the 2018 Centennial/Continental League Championship meet held on Oct. 17, 2018, at Overland High School. Aurora team and individuals bold and uppercased:

2018 CENTENNIAL/CONTINENTAL LEAGUE GYMNASTICS RESULTS

Oct. 17 at Overland High School

Team scores: 1. OVERLAND 186.150 points; 2. Elizabeth 171.425; 3. Ponderosa 170.375; 4. Palmer Ridge 166.800; 5. Cherry Creek 166.000; 6. Rampart 165.175; 7. Heritage 161.100; 8. Rock Canyon 154.325

All-around (places 1-6 1st team-league, 7-10 2nd team all-league): 1. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 37.750 points; 2. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 37.300; 3. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND), 35.350; 4. Kelsi Sandoval (Palmer Ridge), 35.125; 5. Isabelle Fierberg (Cherry Creek), 34.575; 6. Gabby Peltier (Rampart), 34.350; 7. Megan Montoya (Elizabeth), 34.100; 8. Ashley Lindsey (Elizabeth), 33:925; 9. Emily Schaefer (Elizabeth), 33.875; 10. Rae Kagarise (Rampart), 33.500. Honorable mention: Brittany Grantham (Rampart), 33.150; Kelly Malm (Cherry Creek), 31.850; Aspen Fredericks (Heritage), 31.275;

Floor exercise (places 1-4 1st team-league, 5-8 2nd team all-league): 1. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND), 9.675 points; 2. ELENA REIFFIN (OVERLAND), 9.525; 3. Maddie Gotlieb (Ponderosa), 9.450; 4. Kelsi Sandoval (Palmer Ridge), 9.425; 5. BAILEY RODRIGUEZ (OVERLAND), 9.400; 6. Gabby Peltier (Rampart), 9.400; 7. Ashley Lindsey (Elizabeth), 9.375; 8. Ashley Williams (Ponderosa), 9.350. Other Overland results: 9. Samantha Demoss, 9.325; 10. Aaliyah Jamison, 9.150; T11. Delenn Steffes, 9.150. Honorable mention: Isabelle Fierberg (Cherry Creek), 9.150; Cierra Babb (Rampart), 8.650; Brittany Grantham (Rampart), 8.500; Brianna Reynolds (Palmer Ridge), 8.450

Balance beam (places 1-4 1st team-league, 5-8 2nd team all-league):1. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.750 points; 2. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.500; 3. BAILEY RODRIGUEZ (OVERLAND), 9.325; 4. ELENA REIFFIN (OVERLAND), 9.275; 5. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND), 9.200; 6. Austin Coleman (Elizabeth), 8.825; 7. Aliyah Malik (Cherry Creek), 8.500; 8. Grace Downing (Heritage), 8.450. Other Overland result: 25. Aaliyah Jamison, 7.850. Honorable mention: Lauren Offerman (Ponderosa), 8.300; McKenzie Buszkiewic (Heritage), 8.200; Shannon Kelly (Cherry Creek), 8.150; Megan Dumond (Palmer Ridge), 8.050

Uneven bars (places 1-4 1st team-league, 5-8 2nd team all-league): 1. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.300 points; 2. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.275; 3. Kelsi Sandoval (Palmer Ridge), 9.200; 4. JOSIE CLAYCAMP (OVERLAND), 9.000; 5. Isabelle Fierberg (Cherry Creek), 9.000; 6. Rae Kagarise (Rampart), 8.975; 7. NATALIE WILSON (OVERLAND), 8.975; 8. AALIYAH JAMISON (OVERLAND), 8.850; Other Overland result: 41. Mabry Robinson, 7.000. Honorable mention: Gabby Peltier (Rampart), 8.800; Ashley Gunter (Ponderosa), 8.500;  Grace Downing (Heritage), 8.450; Grace Szucs (Palmer Ridge), 8.275

Vault (places 1-4 1st team-league, 5-8 2nd team all-league): 1. Maddie Gotlieb (Ponderosa), 9.475 points; 2. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND), 9.475; 3. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.375; 4. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.375; 5. NATALIE WILSON (OVERLAND), 9.300; 6. Megan Dumond (Palmer Ridge), 9.175; 7. JOSIE CLAYCAMP (OVERLAND), 9.100; 8. Cierra Babb (Rampart), 9.000. Other Overland result: T14. Elena Reiffin, 8.850. Honorable mention: Emily Schaefer (Elizabeth), 8.975; Cami Wade (Ponderosa), 8.950; Brittany Grantham (Rampart), 8.750; Carly Backer (Heritage), 9.000

