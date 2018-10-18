AURORA | Team scores and individual event results from the 2018 Centennial/Continental League Championship meet held on Oct. 17, 2018, at Overland High School. Aurora team and individuals bold and uppercased:

2018 CENTENNIAL/CONTINENTAL LEAGUE GYMNASTICS RESULTS

Oct. 17 at Overland High School

Team scores: 1. OVERLAND 186.150 points; 2. Elizabeth 171.425; 3. Ponderosa 170.375; 4. Palmer Ridge 166.800; 5. Cherry Creek 166.000; 6. Rampart 165.175; 7. Heritage 161.100; 8. Rock Canyon 154.325

All-around (places 1-6 1st team-league, 7-10 2nd team all-league): 1. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 37.750 points; 2. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 37.300; 3. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND), 35.350; 4. Kelsi Sandoval (Palmer Ridge), 35.125; 5. Isabelle Fierberg (Cherry Creek), 34.575; 6. Gabby Peltier (Rampart), 34.350; 7. Megan Montoya (Elizabeth), 34.100; 8. Ashley Lindsey (Elizabeth), 33:925; 9. Emily Schaefer (Elizabeth), 33.875; 10. Rae Kagarise (Rampart), 33.500. Honorable mention: Brittany Grantham (Rampart), 33.150; Kelly Malm (Cherry Creek), 31.850; Aspen Fredericks (Heritage), 31.275;

Floor exercise (places 1-4 1st team-league, 5-8 2nd team all-league): 1. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND), 9.675 points; 2. ELENA REIFFIN (OVERLAND), 9.525; 3. Maddie Gotlieb (Ponderosa), 9.450; 4. Kelsi Sandoval (Palmer Ridge), 9.425; 5. BAILEY RODRIGUEZ (OVERLAND), 9.400; 6. Gabby Peltier (Rampart), 9.400; 7. Ashley Lindsey (Elizabeth), 9.375; 8. Ashley Williams (Ponderosa), 9.350. Other Overland results: 9. Samantha Demoss, 9.325; 10. Aaliyah Jamison, 9.150; T11. Delenn Steffes, 9.150. Honorable mention: Isabelle Fierberg (Cherry Creek), 9.150; Cierra Babb (Rampart), 8.650; Brittany Grantham (Rampart), 8.500; Brianna Reynolds (Palmer Ridge), 8.450

Balance beam (places 1-4 1st team-league, 5-8 2nd team all-league):1. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.750 points; 2. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.500; 3. BAILEY RODRIGUEZ (OVERLAND), 9.325; 4. ELENA REIFFIN (OVERLAND), 9.275; 5. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND), 9.200; 6. Austin Coleman (Elizabeth), 8.825; 7. Aliyah Malik (Cherry Creek), 8.500; 8. Grace Downing (Heritage), 8.450. Other Overland result: 25. Aaliyah Jamison, 7.850. Honorable mention: Lauren Offerman (Ponderosa), 8.300; McKenzie Buszkiewic (Heritage), 8.200; Shannon Kelly (Cherry Creek), 8.150; Megan Dumond (Palmer Ridge), 8.050

Uneven bars (places 1-4 1st team-league, 5-8 2nd team all-league): 1. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.300 points; 2. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.275; 3. Kelsi Sandoval (Palmer Ridge), 9.200; 4. JOSIE CLAYCAMP (OVERLAND), 9.000; 5. Isabelle Fierberg (Cherry Creek), 9.000; 6. Rae Kagarise (Rampart), 8.975; 7. NATALIE WILSON (OVERLAND), 8.975; 8. AALIYAH JAMISON (OVERLAND), 8.850; Other Overland result: 41. Mabry Robinson, 7.000. Honorable mention: Gabby Peltier (Rampart), 8.800; Ashley Gunter (Ponderosa), 8.500; Grace Downing (Heritage), 8.450; Grace Szucs (Palmer Ridge), 8.275

Vault (places 1-4 1st team-league, 5-8 2nd team all-league): 1. Maddie Gotlieb (Ponderosa), 9.475 points; 2. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND), 9.475; 3. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 9.375; 4. DELENN STEFFES (OVERLAND), 9.375; 5. NATALIE WILSON (OVERLAND), 9.300; 6. Megan Dumond (Palmer Ridge), 9.175; 7. JOSIE CLAYCAMP (OVERLAND), 9.100; 8. Cierra Babb (Rampart), 9.000. Other Overland result: T14. Elena Reiffin, 8.850. Honorable mention: Emily Schaefer (Elizabeth), 8.975; Cami Wade (Ponderosa), 8.950; Brittany Grantham (Rampart), 8.750; Carly Backer (Heritage), 9.000