The 2019 girls golf season ended in disappointing fashion, as rain that turned into snow forced the Colorado High School Activities Association to cancel the second round of the tournament in all classifications.

The classic Colorado weather disruption forced an early end to the stellar careers for two Aurora seniors, Grandview teammates Amy Chitkoksoong and Morgan Ryan, who had hoped to go out with a bang.

Both were part of the Wolves’ Class 5A state championship victory when they were freshmen in 2016 and they helped Grandview finish third the next season and second in 2018. Without a second round to play this season at Harmony Golf Club in Fort Collins, the Wolves ended up sixth, eight strokes out of a fourth straight top-three spot in the finale for retiring coach Mary Danielson.

The Grandview pair appear on Sentinel Colorado’s 2019 All-Aurora Girls Golf Team along with Regis Jesuit junior Katie Berrian, Eaglecrest sophomore Emma Bryant and Vista PEAK junior Kylie Severin.

Chitkoksoong made a splash as a freshman when she finished as the 5A runner-up and helped get Grandview over the championship hump. She followed that up with an individual state championship in 2017 — which she won on the third hole of a playoff with Highlands Ranch’s Jenna Chun — then finished eighth on a tightly-bunched state leaderboard in 2018.

With an opening round of 6-over-par 78, Chitkoksoong sat in a tie for 15th place in her final state tournament and ended there when the final round was scrubbed. The Centennial League runner-up and four-time member of the All-Aurora team is on to play with former Wolves star Morgan Sahm at the University of Northern Colorado.

Ryan’s score didn’t count during Grandview’s state championship win, but it most certainly did the past three seasons. The University of Wyoming signee shot a 3-over 76 in the first round of this season’s state tournament, putting her in position to match or better her runner-up finish from 2018. Ryan also finished tied for 32nd as a sophomore.

During the regular season, Ryan earned All-Centennial League first team honors with the fifth-most points earned and she topped Chitkoksoong in a playoff to win the Northern Regional championship. Ryan appears on the All-Aurora team for the second time.

Berrian had the best season of any Aurora golfer from wire-to-wire, as she won a handful of tournaments, took a regional title with a scorching 67 at Tiara Rado G.C. and carried that momentum into the opening round of her third state tournament.

With a 1-over 73, Berrian sat just three strokes off the lead and certainly had a chance to make a run at leader Lauren Lehigh of Fairview given that she’d rallied to beat Lehigh two weeks earlier to take the Western Regional title in Grand Junction.

Berrian, a three-time member of the All-Aurora team, won the Heather Cho Memorial and Bruin Invitational as well as Continental League meets Plum Creek, The Pinery and Lone Tree G.C. during the regular season.

Bryant came into the season with a target on her after a fantastic run to the state championship during her freshman season.

The Eaglecrest star had an outstanding regular season in which she won the Centennial League individual championship — helped by a win in the tournament at Broken Tee G.C. and a tie for the top spot in two others — and also won the Grandview Invitational and then the 5A Southern Regional at Foothills G.C.

Bryant grinded her way to a 6-over 78 in the opening round of the state tournament, which put her in a tie with Chitkoksoong for 15th. She earned a second spot on the All-Aurora team in as many seasons.

Severin rounds out the All-Aurora team in which she led the Bison to its best season as a program, which ended with a ninth-place state team finish.

She cruised to EMAC individual medalist honors (while helping Vista PEAK to a fifth straight league title), won the 4A Region 1 title in a playoff and then shot a 6-over 78 in the opening round of the state tournament at Pelican Lakes G.C. that put her in a tie for second place with Mullen’s Sofia Choi.

Severin — a repeat member of the All-Aurora team — never got a chance to make a run at leader Hailey Schalk of Holy Family, who was six strokes ahead of the field after the first round.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 SENTINEL COLORADO ALL-AURORA GIRLS GOLF TEAM

First team: Katie Berrian, jr., Regis Jesuit; Emma Bryant, soph., Eaglecrest; Amy Chitkoksoong, Grandview, sr.; Morgan Ryan, sr., Grandview; Kylie Severin, jr., Vista PEAK

Honorable mention: Emaan Adil, soph., Regis Jesuit; Eliannah Angel-Lucero, sr., Regis Jesuit; Skylar Cain, jr., Regis Jesuit; Melissa Cooke, jr., Vista PEAK; Gabby Ello, jr., Cherokee Trail; Kiara Gill, jr., Cherokee Trail; Marin Head, jr., Vista PEAK; Brooke Kramer, sr., Cherokee Trail; Sasha Parker, sr., Overland; Brinnli Stevens, jr., Grandview; Sydney Szarka, sr., Grandview