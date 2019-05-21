Girls Golf: Vista PEAK’s Severin sits third after 4A state opening round

WINDSOR | Difficult conditions hampered play as a whole Monday during the opening round of the Class 4A girls state golf tournament, but the top players navigated the challenge with strong stars.

Vista PEAK junior Kylie Severin ran into difficulty in a few stretches at Pelican Lakes Golf Club, but limited the damage and reached the clubhouse in third place in the individual standings after shooting a 6-over-par 78.

Severin — the EMAC champion and winner of the 4A Region 1 tournament — suffered no worse than a bogey on any hole and countered it with one birdie to sit one stroke behind Mullen’s Sofia Choi for second place. Choi made a birdie on Hole No. 17 to gain the shot edge.

Holy Family junior Hailey Schalk finished at even par to secure a comfortable cushion in the chase the individual state title, which would be her third.

As is the case with the 5A tournament in Timnath, the second round of the 4A tournament is threatened by impending weather. Colorado High School Activities Association officials shifted both tournaments to a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Tuesday in order to complete the second round as quickly as possible.

Should the tournament resume, coach Amy Severin’s Vista PEAK sit in ninth place in the 14-team standings with plenty of room to move up. While leader Windsor (253) and runner-up Niwot (274) have good space from the field, the Bison (296) sit just seven strokes behind third-place Durango (289) but with five other teams in between.

Kylie Severin — who finished a program-best fifth at state last season — got Vista PEAK a good top score, while Melissa Cooke and Marin Hood shot 98 and 120, respectively.

Cooke is tied for 36th overall in her state debut, while Head is tied for 76th.

2019 CLASS 4A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT

First round, May 20 at Pelican Lakes G.C.

Team scores (par 216): 1. Windsor 253; 2. Niwot 274; 3. Durango 289; 4. Littleton 290; T5. Evergreen 292; T5. Coronado 292; T7. Palmer Ridge 294; T7. Golden 294; 9. VISTA PEAK 296; 10. Denver North 304; 11. Lewis-Palmer 307; 12. Pueblo West 310; 13. Palisade 313; 14. Cheyenne Mountain 314

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. Hailey Schalk (Holy Family) 72; 2. Sofia Choi (Mullen) 77; 3. KYLIE SEVERIN (VISTA PEAK) 78; 4. Jessica Zapf (Windsor) 79; 5. Jessica Mason (Holy Family) 82; 6. Kate Griffin (Coronado) 83; T7. Christina Cheng (Discovery Canyon) 85; T7. Kinsey Smith (Windsor) 85; T9. Timbre Shehee (Mead) 86; T9. Lisa Kelley (Glenwood Springs) 86

Other Vista PEAK results: T36. Melissa Cooke 98; T76. Marin Head 120