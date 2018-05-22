COLORADO SPRINGS | Vista PEAK’s Kylie Severin made the most of her return to the Class 4A girls state golf tournament by making a little program history.

The Bison sophomore — who shot 102 in her final round last season — instead turned in a plus-13 86 Tuesday in the final round of this season’s tournament at Country Club of Colorado tie earn herself a top-five spot.

Severin established a Vista PEAK program record for highest state finish as her fifth place result surpassed the 10th-place finish of teammate Kyree Conaway in the 2017 4A state tournament. Severin finished with a two-day total of 170 and shared fifth place with Loveland’s Taylor Bandemer.

Conaway played in her third career state tournament and finished in a tie for 14th place.

The Wagner College signee shot rounds of 87 and 92 to finish at 179. Conaway was 32nd in her state debut in 2016 and moved up to 10th last season.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018 CLASS 4A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT

Team scores (par 213-213 — 426): 1. Windsor 264-251 — 515; 2. Glenwood Springs 260-261 — 521; 3. Loveland 264-259 — 523; 4. Valor Christian 276-283 — 559; T5. Colorado 289-293 — 582; T5. Air Academy 297-285 — 582; 7. Evergreen 297-293 — 590; 8. Montrose 305-286 — 591; 9. Niwot 315-297 — 612; 10. Cheyenne Mountain 304-313 — 617; 11. Durango 316-302 — 618; 12. Frederick 319-304 — 623; 13. Palmer Ridge 340-320 — 660; 14. Pueblo West 351-326 — 677

Top 10 individuals (par 71-71 — 142): 1. Maxine Choi (Cheyenne Mountain) 78-80 — 158; 2. Lauren Lehigh (Loveland) 78-81 — 159; T3. Jessica Zapf (Windsor) 78-86 — 164; T3. Lauren Murphy (Glenwood Springs) 85-79 — 164; T5. KYLIE SEVERIN (VISTA PEAK) 84-86 — 170; T5. Taylor Bandemer (Loveland) 83-87 — 170; T7. Kinsey Smith (Windsor) 95-78 — 173; T7. Isabell Deak (Air Academy) 87-86 — 173; 9. Lois Sheaffer (Northridge) 84-91 — 175; 10. Zoey Rodriguez (Pueblo South) 90-86 — 176

Other Aurora result: T14. Kyree Conaway (Vista PEAK) 87-92 — 179