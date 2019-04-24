Girls Golf: Vista PEAK builds sizeable lead after first EMAC major

THORNTON | With a quick turnaround between EMAC major tournaments thanks to the weather, the Vista PEAK girls golf team gave itself some nice cushion after Tuesday’s opening tournament at Thorncreek G.C.

The Bison had three of the eight golfers (out of 47 that completed their rounds) that shot under 100 in the opening major and finished with a team score of 261, well in front of runner-up Brighton (300) and third-place Prairie View (316).

Junior Kylie Severin carded a 6-over-par 78 to take individual medalist honors for Vista PEAK, while junior teammate Melissa Cooke shot 87 to put her one stroke in front of Brighton’s Shalissa Derr for runner-up status.

Senior Charlotte Higgins shot a 96 for the third score for the Bison to give the a comfortable edge going into the second major tournament, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday at Aurora Hills G.C. A steady performance should deliver a third straight EMAC championship for coach Amy Severin’s Vista PEAK team.

Rangeview finished next among Aurora teams with a fourth-place total of 329 as Alexis Drummond shot 99, while Aurora Central came in eighth, Gateway 11th and Hinkley 12th.

2019 EMAC GIRLS GOLF MAJOR NO. 1



April 23 at Thorncreek G.C.

Team scores (par 216): VISTA PEAK 261, Brighton 300, Prairie View 316, RANGEVIEW 329, Riverdale Ridge 330, Northglenn 367, Westminster 376, AURORA CENTRAL 374, Thornton 394, Adams City 405, GATEWAY 414, HINKLEY 437

Top five individuals (par 72): 1. KYLIE SEVERIN (VISTA PEAK) 78, 2. MELISSA COOKE (VISTA PEAK) 87, 3. Shalissa Derr (Brighton) 88, 4. Leticia Delgado (Northglenn) 92, 5. L. Nelson (Prairie View) 94