COLORADO SPRINGS | The Vista PEAK girls golf team came away from Kissing Camels Golf Club with a fantastic feeling for the second time this season Monday.

The Bison won the Cougar Classic the first time they played on the course and while their return for the Class 4A Region 1 tournament wasn’t quite as good — they finished second to Coronado — it was more significant as they had the regional champion in junior Kylie Severin and earned their way into the state tournament as a team.

Severin — the EMAC individual champion — let a three-shot lead slip away on the final two holes of regulation (in which she shot a 9-over-par 80), but prevailed over Coronado’s Kate Griffin on the second playoff hole to finish as the regional medalist. Severin earned her third trip to the 4A state tournament and is coming off a program-best fifth-place finish in 2018.

Junior Melissa Cooke again finished a close second for coach Amy Severin’s Vista PEAK team, as she shot a 13-over 84 to place fourth individually.

The reigning EMAC champion Bison’s next-best finish came from Marin Head, who tied for 20th, as they finished 13 shots behind winner Coronado and 12 ahead of third-place Pueblo West for the second team berth in the 4A state tournament, scheduled for May 20-21 at Pelican Lakes in Greeley.

Vista PEAK qualified for the state tournament as a team in 2016 (when it finished seventh among eight teams) and 2017 (when it finished fifth out of 18 teams).

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 CLASS 4A REGION 1 GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT

May 6 at Kissing Camels Golf Club

Team scores (par 213, top two teams advance to 4A state tournament): 1. Coronado 256; 2. VISTA PEAK 269; 3. Pueblo West 281; 4. Pueblo County 293; 5. Cheyenne Mountain 294; 6. Mesa Ridge 299; 7. Ponderosa 318; 8. Falcon 343; 9. Canon City, 349; 10. Pueblo East 354; 11. Pueblo South 360

Top 18 individuals (par 71): T1. KYLIE SEVERIN (VISTA PEAK) 80 (won on 2nd playoff hole); T1. Kate Griffin (Coronado) 80; 3. Caitlin Brinkley (Pueblo West) 81; 4. MELISSA COOKE (VISTA PEAK) 84; T5. Zoey Rodriguez (Pueblo South) 85; T5. Anika Hagen (Coronado) 85; 7. Mackenzie Parlett (Pueblo County) 89; 8. Milan Katalin (Cheyenne Mountain) 90; 9. Hannah Burgess (Coronado) 91; 10. Morgan Palermo (Ponderosa) 93; 11. Sarah Decarlo (Pueblo County) 96; 12. Paige Boitz (Pueblo West) 97; 13. Sarah Bentley (Mesa Ridge) 98; T14. Grace Samuelson (Cheyenne Mountain) 99; T14. Layne Reed (Mesa Ridge) 99; T16. Miranda Baumgarten (Mitchell) 102; T16. Caitlyn Agurkis (Mesa Ridge) 102; T18. Shae Gallery (Pueblo West) 103; T18. Annabelle Flores (Mesa Ridge) 103

Vista PEAK results (in order of finish)

Vista PEAK (269): T1. Kylie Severin 80, 4. Melissa Cook 84, T20. Marin Head 105, 36. Charlotte Higgins 118