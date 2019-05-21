TIMNATH | On a difficult day for golf, Katie Berrian handled things just fine in the opening round of the Class 5A girls state golf tournament Monday.

The Regis Jesuit junior — who posted a handful of tournament victories during the regular season and at regionals — stayed in the hunt for the individual crown as she shot a 1-over-par 73 in soggy conditions at Harmony Golf Club to sit three shots off the lead.

Tuesday’s final round is threatened by the forecast of possible accumulating snow overnight, which might make the opening round stand as final. A determination will be made in the morning, but the Colorado High School Activities Association currently plans to shift to a 9 a.m. shotgun start to get the tournament completed in as short a time as possible.

“We want to be off the course as early as possible,” CHSAA associate commissioner Tom Robinson told CHSAANow.com. “And the shotgun start gives us that opportunity.”

Should play resume, Berrian will be chasing the only two players to shoot under par on the opening day: leader Lauren Lehigh of Loveland (who shot a 2-under-par 70 on her home course) and Broomfield’s Meghan Vogt, who shot 71.

Also within range of the top of the leaderboard is Grandview senior Morgan Ryan, last year’s 5A runner-up, who carded a plus-3 75 in the opening round.

Ryan’s Wolves — who also got a 78 from senior Amy Chitkoksoong and an 85 from senior Sydney Szarka — were tops among the three scoring Aurora teams in the field. With a team score of 238, Grandview sits sixth with a seven-stroke lead over Regis Jesuit.

Junior Skylar Cain had the Raiders’ next-best score with an 80, while Emaan Adil’s 92 provided the third score.

Defending 5A state champion Emma Bryant of Eaglecrest grinded her way to a 78 to join a group of five players tied for 15th place.

Cherokee Trail is tied for 16th in the 18-team field with its trio of qualifiers led by junior Gabby Ello, who shot an 85. Senior Brooke Kramer shot 89 and junior Kiara Gill 92.

Overland’s individual qualifier, senior Sasha Parker, shot 91 in her second state appearance.

2019 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT

First round, May 20 at Harmony Golf Club

Team scores (par 216): 1. Fossil Ridge 225; 2. Loveland 226; 3. Cherry Creek 230; 4. Arapahoe 236; 5. Rock Canyon 237; 6. GRANDVIEW 238; 7. REGIS JESUIT 245; T8. Valor Christian 248; T8. Denver East 248; T8. Ralston Valley 248; 11. ThunderRidge 253; 12. Legend 255; 13. Highlands Ranch 259; 14. Chaparral 261; 15. Broomfield 262; T16. CHEROKEE TRAIL 266; T16. Castle View 266; 18. Rocky Mountain 275

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. Lauren Lehigh (Loveland) 70; 2. Meghan Vogt (Broomfield) 71; 3. KATIE BERRIAN (REGIS JESUIT) 73; 4. Olivia Steen (Fossil Ridge) 74; T5. MORGAN RYAN (GRANDVIEW) 75; T5. Leigha Devine (Fossil Ridge) 75; T5. Sydney Eye (Ralston Valley) 75; T8. Grace Dunkleberger (Rock Canyon) 76; T8. Kaylynn Xia (Cherry Creek) 76; T8. Gabi Werst (Fossil Ridge) 76; T8. Katelyn Lehigh (Loveland) 76; T8. Merielle Gojo (Cherry Creek) 76; T8. Courtney Packer (Arapahoe) 76

Other Aurora results: T15. Amy Chitkoksoong (Grandview) 78; T15. Emma Bryant (Eaglecrest) 78; T25. Skylar Cain (Regis Jesuit) 80; T41. Sydney Szarka (Grandview) 85; T41. Gabby Ello (Cherokee Trail) 85; T53. Brooke Kramer (Cherokee Trail) 89; 59. Sasha Parker (Overland) 91; T63. Emaan Adil (Regis Jesuit) 92; T63. Kiara Gill (Cherokee Trail) 92; 75. Eliannah Angel-Lucero (Regis Jesuit) 96; 83. Brinnli Stevens (Grandview) 108