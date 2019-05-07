DENVER | Overland senior Sasha Parker qualified for a second straight trip to the Class 5A girls state golf tournament with her performance at Monday’s Central Regional.

Parker had a difficult stretch on the back nine at Kennedy Golf Course, but a birdie on the par-3 Hole No. 3 — her only birdie of the round — helped keep her on track as she finished with 14-over-par 86.

Arapahoe and Fossil Ridge waged a close battle for the regional championship, which the Warriors won by a single stroke, while Parker was able to grab one of the individual spots for a player not on one of those teams.

Aurora Central (topped by Marisol Ayala’s 116) and Gateway (led by Emma Thomas at 114) finished 12th & and 13th as the other Aurora teams in the Central Regional field.

Parker — whose round was highlighted by one birdie and seven pars, including six in a row in the early going — ran into trouble on the par-4 Hole No. 17 when she shot an eight and made bogey on the next three holes until the birdie on No. 3.

Parker finished in a tie for 59th among 84 players at last season’s 5A state tournament and will try to better that May 20-21 at Harmony Golf Club in Fort Collins.

In addition to Parker, Eaglecrest sophomore Emma Bryant made it out of the Southern Region (where she was the champion) and Grandview advanced as a team out of the Northern Region (where senior Morgan Ryan won the individual title).

Aurora’s 5A state representation should grow with the results of Tuesday’s 5A Western Regional at Tiara Rado G.C. in Grand Junction.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 CLASS 5A CENTRAL REGIONAL GIRLS GOLF

May 6 at Kennedy G.C.

Team scores (par 216, top two teams qualify for 5A state tournament): 1. Arapahoe 233; 2. Fossil Ridge 234; 3. ThunderRidge 238; 4. Denver East 240; 5. Ralston Valley 246; 6. Douglas County 260; T7. Rampart 288; T7. Columbine 288; 9. Monarch 304; 10. Fairview 316; 11. Liberty 366; 12. AURORA CENTRAL 389; 13. GATEWAY 393; OVERLAND no score

Top 18 individuals (state qualifiers, par 72): 1. Leigha Devine (Fossil Ridge) 74; T2. Ella Chism (Arapahoe) 75; T2. Lauren Tucker (ThunderRidge) 75; T4. Amanda Robert (Douglas County) 77; T4. Courtney Packer (Arapahoe) 77; 6. Taylor Tucker (ThunderRidge) 78; T7. Olivia Roper (Denver East) 79; T7. Sophie Pruter (Denver East) 79; T7. Olivia Steen (Fossil Ridge) 79; T7. Sydney Eye (Ralston Valley) 79; T11. Samantha Packer (Arapahoe) 81; T11. Gabi Werst (Fossil Ridge) 81; T13. Lexi Mueldener (Ralston Valley) 82; T13. Elise Fortino (Denver East) 82; 15. Annika Schooler (Columbine) 84; T16. Hannah Basler (ThunderRidge) 85; T16. Sophie Nelsen (Ralston Valley) 85; 18. SASHA PARKER (OVERLAND) 86

Aurora team results (in order of finish)

Aurora Central (389): 39. Marisol Ayala 116; 47. Carmen Hernandez 133; T50. Lauren Stobaugh 140; Gateway (393): 38. Emma Thomas 114; 49. Janikol Perez Pena 139; T50. Taylor Vander Wiede 140; Overland (NS): 18. Sasha Parker 86