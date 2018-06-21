On an annual summer road trip with her grandpa, Morgan Ryan came back from Nebraska with a big prize June 15.

The Grandview senior-to-be — the runner-up at the Class 5A girls state golf tournament in May and a member of the 2018 Sentinel All-Aurora Girls Golf Team — returned from a swing to Beatrice, Nebraska, with a spot in the prestigious U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in hand.

Ryan shot an 8-over par 80 on the course at the Beatrice Country Club to finish second and take the second available spot in the U.S Girls’ Junior tournament, scheduled for July 16-21 at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California.

Madelyn Jones of Austin, Texas, shot a plus-4 76 to finish atop the field of 23 golfers from six states, while Ryan used a round highlighted by one birdie and nine pars on the 6,026-yard course to finish a stroke in front of Olivia Canales of Calabasas, California, and Gabriella Tomanka of Grapevine, Texas, who will serve as the two alternates.

The U.S. Girls’ Junior will feature 156 players from 40 qualifying tournaments across the country. The field will be pared down to 64 after two rounds of stroke play, with the champion crowned after four rounds of match play.

The Colorado U.S. Girls’ Junior qualifiers is scheduled for June 26 at Colorado National Golf Club in Erie. The field size will be limited to 84 players with the number of qualifiers for the U.S. Girls’ Junior determined by the size and playing quality of the field.

Regis Jesuit grad Jaclyn Murray played in the U.S. Girls’ Junior last year and missed the cut after two days of stroke play at Boone Valley Country Club in Missouri.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports