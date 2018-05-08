COLORADO SPRINGS | The rearrangement of girls golf regionals based on league finish was meant to spread the most powerful programs out.

This season, it worked out that Aurora’s two most loaded teams — Grandview and Regis Jesuit, which fought it out to the final hole for the Class 5A state championship just two years ago — ended up in the same 5A Southern Regional.

The Wolves and Raiders flexed their muscle Monday at picturesque Colorado Springs Country Club, as they finished 1-2 atop the team standings to claim the two automatic qualifying spots for the May 21-22 5A girls state golf tournament at the Boulder Country Club.

All four of coach Mary Danielson’s Grandview players finished in the top 11 individually and juniors Amy Chitkoksoong and Morgan Ryan tied for medalist honors at 7-over-par 79, with Chitkoksoong winning a playoff hole to take the title. Senior Caitlin O’Donnell and junior Sydney Szarka shot 82 and 88, respectively, to round out the Wolves’ state-bound contingent.

Sophomore Katie Berrian recorded an improbable birdie on her final hole to bring her into the clubhouse with an 80 to lead the way for coach Melissa Martin’s Regis Jesuit team, which finished six strokes behind Grandview in the team chase and a comfortable 12 shots clear of third-place Arvada West.

Sophomore Skylar Cain shot 81 to finish in fifth place, freshman Emaan Adil carded an 85 and junior Sarah McDevitt added a 90 for the Raiders.

Smoky Hill junior Amisha Singha furthered strengthened Aurora’s presence in the regional, as the two-time state qualifier earned her way in for a third time with a rough round by her standards that saw her shoot 89.

Hinkley was also supposed to be in the Southern Regional field, but did not attend, which dropped the number of teams to 11 with team scores, plus Smoky Hill, which had only one other play in addition to Singh.

2018 CLASS 5A SOUTHERN REGIONAL GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT

May 7 at Colorado Springs Country Club

Team scores (par 216): 1. GRANDVIEW 240; 2. REGIS JESUIT 246; 3. Arvada West 258; 4. Palmer 272; 5. Douglas County 284; 6. Northglenn 286; 7. Rocky Mountain 296; 8. Legacy 311; 10. Lakewood 312; 11. Westminster 399; SMOKY HILL no score

5A state qualifiers (par 72): T1. AMY CHITKOKSOONG (GRANDVIEW) 79 (won playoff); T1. MORGAN RYAN (GRANDVIEW) 79; T3. KATIE BERRIAN (REGIS JESUIT) 80; T3. Amanda Robert (Douglas County) 80; 5. SKYLAR CAIN (REGIS JESUIT) 81; T6. CAITLIN O’DONNELL (GRANDVIEW) 82; T6. Charlotte Cliatt (Palmer) 82; T6. Anju Ogi (Arvada West) 82; 9. EMAAN ADIL (REGIS JESUIT) 85; 10. Reagan Robinson (Arvada West) 86; 11. SYDNEY SZARKA (GRANDVIEW) 88; 12. AMISHA SINGH (SMOKY HILL) 89; T13. SARAH MCDEVITT (REGIS JESUIT) 90; T13. Courtney Lawler (Arvada West) 90; T15. Mia Blackard (Legacy) 91; T15. Chloe Weigum (Lakewood) 91; 17. Lily Bauer (Palmer) 92; T18. Victoria Quintana (Northglenn) 93; T18. Alisha Butki (Rocky Mountain) 93; 20. Leticia Delgado (Northglenn) 94; 21. Lauren Axe (Rocky Mountain) 96

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Grandview (240): Amy Chitkoksoong 79, Morgan Ryan 79, Caitlin O’Donnell 82, Sydney Szarka 88; Regis Jesuit (246): Katie Berrian 80, Skylar Cain 81, Emaan Adil 85, Sarah McDevitt 90; Smoky Hill (no score): Amisha Singh 89, Brooke Arithson 131