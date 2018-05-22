BOULDER | Class 5A individual state golf championships for the Bryant family this season: 2. Individual state golf championships for the rest of Colorado: 0.

Seven months after older brother Davis Bryant won the 5A boys golf state crown, Eaglecrest freshman Emma Bryant followed suit with a seven-shot victory Tuesday at Boulder Country Club.

Bryant came into the final round three shots off the lead, but rocketed to the top of the leaderboard with birdies on her first three holes, finished the front nine at 5-under-par and was off to the races on what turned out to be the largest margin of victory for a 5A state winner since 2013.

A birdie putt on the 18th hole — which tripped her up the previous day — put a cherry on top of the performance for Bryant, who finished with rounds of 73 and 70 to come in at 1-under-par for the tournament.

Grandview junior Morgan Ryan ended up as the 5A runner-up as Regis Jesuit’s Katie Berrian (the first round leader) and Fairview’s Kelsey Webster who was two strokes in front of Bryant after the opening round dropped down the leaderboard a bit.

Ryan shot a 1-over 73 in the final round to come in a 6-over, which was the lead score for coach Mary Danielson’s Grandview team, which claimed the 5A runner-up trophy with a two-stroke finish behind Centennial League rival Cherry Creek. Wolves’ junior Amy Chitkoksoong, the defending state champion, turned in her third career top-eight performance with an eighth-place finish.

Berrian followed a 1-under 70 in the opening round with an 82 in the second round and dropped into a five-way tie for third place to pace Regis Jesuit, the first day team leader that ended up in fourth place overall.

2018 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 243-235 — 478; 2. GRANDVIEW 241-239 — 480; 3. Fossil Ridge 249-245 — 494; 4. REGIS JESUIT 240-262 — 502; 5. Ralston Valley 254-252 — 506; 6. Rock Canyon 253-254 — 507; 7. Highlands Ranch 251-257 — 508; 8. Arvada West 252-260 — 512; 9. ThunderRidge 255-259 — 514; 10. Broomfield 258-264 — 522; 11. Columbine 261-268 — 529; 12. Denver East 264-273 — 537; 13. Arapahoe 271-267 — 538; 14. Legend 278-278 — 556; 15. EAGLECREST 284-294 — 578

Top 10 individuals (par 72-72 — 144): 1. EMMA BRYANT (EAGLECREST) 73-70 — 143; 2. MORGAN RYAN (GRANDVIEW) 77-73 — 150; T3. KATIE BERRIAN (REGIS JESUIT) 70-82 — 152; T3. Leigha Devine (Fossil Ridge) 78-74 — 152; T3. Payton Canon (Cherry Creek) 75-77 — 152; T3. Meghan Vogt (Broomfield) 75-77 — 152; T3. Kelsey Webster (Fairview) 71-81 — 152; 8. AMY CHITKOKSOONG (GRANDVIEW) 75-78 — 153; 9. Jenna Chun (Highlands Ranch) 75-79 — 154; 10. Brandy McClain (Rock Canyon) 77-78 — 155

Other Aurora results: 11. Brooke Kramer (Cherokee Trail) 80-77 — 157; T14. Amisha Singh (Smoky Hill) 83-78 — 161; T30. Skylar Cain (Regis Jesuit) 83-88 — 171; 37. Gabriella Ello (Cherokee Trail) 87-88 — 175; 38. Caitlin O’Donnell (Grandview) 89-88 — 177; 40. Emaan Adil (Regis Jesuit) 87-92 — 179; 59. Sasha Parker (Overland) 95-93 — 188; T60. Sydney Szarka (Grandview) 100-89 — 189; T64. Sarah McDevitt (Regis Jesuit) 93-98 — 191; 67. Julia Shaver (Eaglecrest) 94-98 — 192; 84. Rian Nelson (Eaglecrest) 117-126 — 243