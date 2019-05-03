Girls Golf: 2019 Class 5A/4A regional tournament pairings, schedule

AURORA | Pairings and schedule for the 2019 Class 5A and 4A girls golf regionals involving Aurora teams. The top two teams and 13 individuals not on those teams from each regional advance to the state tournament (5A at Harmony Golf Club in Fort Collins, 4A at Pelican Lakes Golf Club in Windsor):

2019 CLASS 5A/4A AURORA GIRLS GOLF REGIONALS

5A SOUTHERN REGIONAL — May 6, 8 a.m. (shotgun start) at Foothills G.C.



Aurora team: Eaglecrest. Other teams: Cherry Creek (host), Palmer, Northglenn, Brighton, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Lakewood, Rocky Mountain, Legacy, Adams City, Pomona, Mountain Vista, Doherty

5A CENTRAL REGIONAL — May 6, 8 a.m. (shotgun start) at Kennedy G.C.



Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Gateway, Overland. Other teams: Denver East (host), Ralston Valley, Arapahoe, ThunderRidge, Douglas County, Columbine, Rampart, Fossil Ridge, Monarch, Liberty, Fairview

5A NORTHERN REGIONAL — May 6, 8 a.m. (shotgun start), Aurora Hills G.C.



Aurora teams: Grandview, Hinkley. Other teams: Prairie View (host), Rock Canyon, Thornton, Castle View, Heritage, Valor Christian, Chatfield, Fountain-Fort Carson, Broomfield, Horizon, Boulder

5A WESTERN REGIONAL — May 7, 8:30 a.m. (shotgun start) at Tiara Rado G.C.



Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill. Other teams: Grand Junction (host), Fruita Monument, Westminster, Chaparral, Arvada West, Pine Creek, Loveland, Mountain Range, Denver South

4A REGION 1 — May 6, 9 a.m. (shotgun start) at Kissing Camels G.C.



Aurora team: Vista PEAK. Other teams: Canon City, Coronado, Mesa Ridge, Mitchell, Cheyenne Mountain, Falcon, Sand Creek, Pueblo Centennial, Pueblo County, Pueblo East, Pueblo South, Pueblo West, Ponderosa