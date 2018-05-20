AURORA | Tee times for the opening round of the 2018 Class 5A girls state golf tournament scheduled for May 21, 2018, at Boulder Country Club. Aurora players bold and uppercased:

2018 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND TEE TIMES

TEE 1

8:30 a.m.: Anna Roh (Broomfield), Gracie Olkowski (Grand Junction), Katherine Malcolm (Chaparral)

8:39 a.m.: Annalise Hildebrand (Rock Canyon), Maddy Dunkle (Legend), Nicole Fatovic (Broomfield)

8:48 a.m.: Ashley Kozlowski (Rock Canyon), Meghan Vogt (Broomfield), Reagan Robinson (Arvada West)

8:57 a.m.: Anju Ogi (Arvada West), Brandy McClain (Rock Canyon), Brittlynn O’Dell (Grand Junction)

9:06 a.m.: Courtney Lawler (Arvada West), Lauren Hirsch (Broomfield), Mia Kliner (Rock Canyon)

9:15 a.m.: AMY CHITKOKSOONG (GRANDVIEW), Leigha Devine (Fossil Ridge), Payton Canon (Cherry Creek)

9:24 a.m.: CAITLIN O’DONNELL (GRANDVIEW), Kayla Elder (Fossil Ridge), Kaylynn Xia (Cherry Creek)

9:33 a.m.: Alyssa Chin (Cherry Creek), KATIE BERRIAN (REGIS JESUIT), MORGAN RYAN (GRANDVIEW)

9:42 a.m.: Gabi Werst (Fossil Ridge), SKYLAR CAIN (REGIS JESUIT), SYDNEY SZARKA (GRANDVIEW)

9:51 a.m.: EMMA BRYANT (EAGLECREST), Kelsey Webster (Fairview), Rachel Penzenstadler (Cherry Creek)

10 a.m.: Clara Hosman (Legend), Hailey Nelson (Fossil Ridge), JULIA SHAVER (EAGLECREST)

10:09 a.m.: Elan Fleetwood (Legend), SARAH MCDEVITT (REGIS JESUIT), Victoria Quintana (Northglenn)

10:18 a.m.: EMAAN ADIL (REGIS JESUIT), Kira Petersen (Chaparral), SASHA PARKER (OVERLAND)

10:27 a.m.: Kat Kachel (Doherty), Leticia Delgado (Northglenn), RIAN NELSON (EAGLECREST)

TEE 10

8:30 a.m.: Isabelle DiNapoli (Chatfield), Samantha Packer (Arapahoe), Shelisa Darr (Brighton)

8:39 a.m.: Amanda Robert (Douglas County), Gabby Esquibel (Heritage), Lindsay Taylor (Castle View)

8:48 a.m.: AMISHA SINGH (SMOKY HILL), Cassie McCord (Castle View), GABRIELLA ELLO (CHEROKEE TRAIL)

8:57 a.m.: Alex Hill (Rampart), Charlotte Cliatt (Palmer), Lauren Axe (Rocky Mountain)

9:06 a.m.: Alisha Butki (Rocky Mountain), Lily Bauer (Palmer), Lily Noteboom (Rampart)

9:15 a.m.: BROOKE KRAMER (CHEROKEE TRAIL), Jenna Chun (Highlands Ranch), Sydney Eye (Ralston Valley)

9:24 a.m.: Christine Attai (Arapahoe), Haena Kim (Highlands Ranch), Lexi Mueldener (Ralston Valley)

9:33 a.m.: Alain Oscai (Highlands Ranch), Allie Nocera (Ralston Valley), Courtney Packer (Arapahoe)

9:42 a.m.: Anna Branscome (Bear Creek), Claire Hendee (Highlands Ranch), Sophie Nelsen (Ralston Valley)

9:51 a.m.: Olivia Roper (Denver East), Taylor Tucker (ThunderRidge), Tess Mitchell (Columbine)

10 a.m.: Annika Schooler (Columbine), Lauren Tucker (ThunderRidge), Sophie Pruter (Denver East)

10:09 a.m.: Elise Fortino (Denver East), Hanna Lawton (Columbine), Hannah Basler (ThunderRidge)

10:18 a.m.: Chloe Weigum (Lakewood), Jacqueline Jackson (Columbine), Kaylee Snow (Denver East)

10:27 a.m.: Jordan Johnson (Fountain-Fort Carson), Mia Blackard (Legacy), Yulim Kim (Monarch)