2018 CLASS AURORA GIRLS GOLF REGIONALS

Class 5A Western Regional

Schedule: May 7, 8 a.m. (shotgun start). Location: Fox Hollow G.C. (Lakewood). Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail. Other teams: Ralston Valley (host), Broomfield, Cherry Creek, ThunderRidge, Doherty, Chatfield, Boulder, Castle View, Prairie View, Adams City, Fruita Monument

Class 5A Southern Regional

Schedule: May 7, 9 a.m. (shotgun start); Location: Colorado Springs County Club. Aurora teams: Grandview, Hinkley, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill. Other teams: Palmer (host), Arvada West, Rocky Mountain, Lakewood, Legacy, Northglenn, Westminster, Douglas County, Ponderosa.

Class 5A Central Regional

Schedule: May 7, 8 a.m. (reverse shotgun start); Location: South Suburban G.C. (Centennial). Aurora teams: Overland, Rangeview. Other teams: Highlands Ranch (host), Rampart, Columbine, Fairview, Arapahoe, Grand Junction, Chaparral, Pomona, Horizon, Heritage, Brighton

Class 5A Northern Regional

Schedule: May 7, 9 a.m. Location: Collindale G.C. (Fort Collins). Aurora teams: Eaglecrest, Gateway. Other teams: Fossil Ridge, Rock Canyon, Fountain-Fort Carson, Bear Creek, Monarch, Legend, Mountain Range, Mountain Vista, Thornton, Denver East, Dakota Ridge

Class 4A Region 4

Schedule: May 7, 9 a.m. Location: Highlands Hills (Greeley). Aurora team: Vista PEAK. Other teams: Northridge (host), G.J. Central, Glenwood Springs, Montrose, Loveland, Arvada, Centaurus, Mountain View, Niwot, Silver Creek, Thompson Valley, Palisade