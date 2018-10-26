DENVER | Lauren Pendergast went right when she usually goes left and it made state champions out of the Regis Jesuit field hockey team Thursday night.

In the biggest moment of the season — overtime of a state championship game showdown with undefeated Cherry Creek — the junior midfielder went away from her usual spot when taking a penalty stroke and converted to put her team in front.

Pendergast scored both goals and coach Spencer Wagner’s Raiders, who were poised to win in regulation before the Bruins scored in the final second, held on to win the program’s first state championship.

Regis Jesuit became the second Aurora program to win a state title since field hockey became a sanctioned sport in 1997 and first since Smoky Hill won the 1999 crown. Eight different programs now have won at least one state championship.

Wagner’s team finished the season 15-2-1 with its only losses coming to Cherry Creek (3-1) and Colorado Academy (3-0) in the regular season. Meanwhile, the Bruins — who had been seeking their first state title since 2007 and third overall — lost for the only time after coming in with a 16-0-1 record.

Pendergast’s goal on a short corner play, which came off a feed from senior Elizabeth Dewey, with 21:43 remaining in the second half looked like it might stand up, but Cherry Creek’s desperate pressure finally yielded the tying goal.

Ella Pratt’s shot off a short corner pass skipped off the turf and over the foot of Regis Jesuit goalie Shay Zilvitis into the goal just as the scoreboard clock hit all zeroes.

The Raiders’ defense weathered an early Cherry Creek flourish in overtime before the ball was pushed up the sideline and towards the goal, where an infraction in front resulted in the penalty stroke awarded. Pendergast, who alternates taking strokes for Regis Jesuit with junior Zoey Dale, stepped up and scooped her shot right and past the goalie for the go-ahead score.

REGIS JESUIT 2, CHERRY CREEK 1 (OT)

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 1 1 — 2

Cherry Creek 0 1 0 — 1

SCORING

Second half

Regis Jesuit — Lauren Pendergast (Elizabeth Dewey), 21:43

Cherry Creek — Ella Pratt (Amelia McCarthy), 0:00

Overtime

Regis Jesuit — Pendergast (penalty stroke), 2:10