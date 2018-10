GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Images from the Grandview vs. Smoky Hill field hockey game played on Oct. 2, 2018, at Stutler Bowl. The Wolves emerged with a 5-1 victory over the Buffs in a game in which both sides wore pink to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which happens annually in October. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

