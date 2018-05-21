AURORA | The balloon popped on Fran Belibi’s recruiting process Monday.

The Regis Jesuit junior basketball star — who had more than 200 standing offers from colleges on the table since her breakout sophomore season — announced her decision with a balloon-popping ceremony at the school.

Flanked by beaming parents Frank and Suzanne plus Raiders coach Carl Mattei, Belibi had red, white, orange and green balloons in front of her representing her four finalists and picked Stanford.

Harvard, Princeton and Notre Dame were the other finalists from a list that had been pared down from triple figures since Belibi became a nationwide sensation when she became the first Colorado girls basketball player to dunk in a game back in the 2015-16 season.

With Belibi now committed and senior Jasmine Gaines now bound for Loyola (Chicago), Regis Jesuit has now has produced 36 Division I signees/commitments since the girls program began in 2004.

