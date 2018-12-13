AURORA | Wednesday night’s rematch between the Grandview and Regis Jesuit girls basketball teams didn’t go as expected in many ways.

It went exactly how the Raiders planned, however.

With the sting of a six-point loss to the Wolves nine months ago in the Class 5A state championship game at the Denver Coliseum still fresh, Regis Jesuit kept its foot on the gas from start to finish in a cathartic 79-52 victory.

Regis Jesuit senior Fran Belibi shocked the capacity crowd with a one-handed dunk in the opening half, which came on the heels of sophomore Avery VanSickle’s hot shooting start and gave the Raiders all the momentum they needed against the Wolves.

Belibi finished with 32 points and VanSickle added 26 for coach Carl Mattei’s Regis Jesuit team, which improved to 5-0 on the season.

Game-high honors for coach Josh Ulitzky’s Grandview team went to seniors Allyah Marlett and Alisha Davis, who scored 13 points apiece. Davis was ejected from the game with under three minutes left following an altercation that led to both benches clearing.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

REGIS JESUIT 79, GRANDVIEW 52

Score by quarters:

Grandview 13 6 16 17 — 52

Regis Jesuit 18 23 15 23 — 79

GRANDVIEW (52)

Alisha Davis 6 1-3 13, Allyah Marlett 5 3-5 13, Tomia Johnson 1 0-1 2, Landri Hudson 2 0-0 6, Addison O’Grady 5 0-0 10, Lauren Betts 2 1-4 5, Kamery Brown 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 5-13 52.

REGIS JESUIT (79)

Francesca Belibi 13 6-10 32, Sidney Weigand 1 3-4 5, Avery VanSickle 7 9-10 26, Jada Moore 3 0-0 8, Sam Jones 2 0-0 5, Madden McHugh 1 0-0 3, Grace Weigand 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 18-24 79.

3-point field goals — Grandview (3): Landri Hudson 2, Kameryn Brown; Regis Jesuit (7): Avery VanSickle 3, Jada Moore 2, Sam Jones, Madden McHugh. Total fouls — Grandview 19, Regis Jesuit 13. Fouled out — Grandview: Alisha Davis. Technical fouls — Grandview: Davis 2 (ejection)