Girls Basketball: Grandview’s Lauren Betts makes USA U16 National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS | Grandview sophomore-to-be Lauren Betts made the final roster of the 2019 USA Basketball Women’s U16 National Team when it was announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-7 Betts — who helped the Wolves make the Class 5A state championship game in March — was the lone Colorado player to make it through four days of tryouts at the United States Training Center in Colorado Springs that included a whopping 146 players.

The 12-player U16 roster — which was pared down from a group of 18 finalists — will compete in the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship June 16-22 in Puerto Aysen, Chile. The team will run through a training camp June 5-12 before it departs.

Betts — who led coach Josh Ulitzky’s Wolves in three categories (12.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 blocked shots per game) — previous USA Basketball experience as part of the 2018 3×3 U18 National Championship tournament.

Betts’ Grandview teammate and junior-to-be Addison O’Grady made the cut down to 42, while Vista PEAK sophomore-to-be Mikenzie Jones was part of the last 98.

Plenty of players with Aurora ties will play abroad for USA Basketball this summer, as recent Regis Jesuit graduate Fran Belibi will head to Bangkok, Thailand, with the U19 World Cup team in July and 2017 Grandview graduate Michaela Onyenwere is bound for Lima, Peru, in August with the Pan American Games Team.

2019 U16 WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL TEAM ROSTER

Janiah Barker (Tampa Bay Tech H.S., Fla./Marietta, Ga.); LAUREN BETTS (Grandview H.S./Centennial, Colo.); KK Bransford (Mount Notre Dame H.S./Cincinnati, Ohio); Sonia Citron(The Ursuline School/Scarsdale, N.Y.); Amari DeBerry (Williamsville South H.S./Buffalo, N.Y.); Timea Gardiner (Fremont H.S./Ogden, Utah); Londynn Jones (Santiago H.S./Riverside, Calif.); Olivia Miles(Blair Academy/Phillipsburg, N.J.); Aaliyah Moore (Moore H.S./Moore, Okla.); Saylor Poffenbarger(Middletown H.S./Middletown, Md.); Kiki Rice (Sidwell Friends School, D.C./Bethesda, Md.); and Payton Verhulst (Bishop Meige H.S./De Soto, Kan.).