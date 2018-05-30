COLORADO SPRINGS | Fran Belibi is headed to Belarus with USA Basketball.

The Regis Jesuit senior-to-be made the final 12-player roster for the U17 team that is headed to play in the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup July 21-29.

Belibi was one of 158 hopefuls that went through tryouts over several days at the Olympic Training Center, made the cut to 18 over the weekend and then made the final roster that was announced by USA Basketball Wednesday evening.

The U17 team is coached by Carla Berube of Tufts University, who knows Belibi well as she coached her last summer on the gold-medal winning U16 team that played in the FIBA Americas tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The final selections return to Colorado Springs July 4 to begin a training camp in preparation for the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup at Minsk’s Sport Palace and Falcon Club in Minsk, Belarus.

Angola, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, France, Hungary, Japan, Latvia, New Zealand and Spain join the United States in the competition.

