AURORA | Saddled with foul trouble, Lauren Betts spent a large part of Saturday’s Centennial League girls basketball showdown between Grandview and Cherry Creek as a spectator.

In crunch time, however, the Wolves’ freshman post player loomed large when she was needed the most.

The 6-foot-7 Betts calmly sank a pair of free throws with 17.8 seconds left to put Grandview ahead by a point and then helped force the Bruins into a desperate final shot attempt that was well wide in a thrilling 54-53 victory.

Seniors Alisha Davis and Allyah Marlett had 17 and 10 points, respectively, and junior Tomia Johnson added nine for coach Josh Ulitzky’s Wolves, who rallied from a 10-point deficit in the late stages of the third quarter.

Grandview improved to 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the Centennial League, while Cherry Creek dropped to 8-3 and 3-1. The teams meet in the second round of league play on Feb. 6 on the Bruins’ home floor.

GRANDVIEW 54, CHERRY CREEK 53

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 19 15 7 12 — 53

Grandview 11 18 13 12 — 54

CHERRY CREEK (53)

Abby Wrede 2 0-0 6, Isabella Sparaco 2 0-0 4, Jana VanGytenbeek 6 8-11 20, Cali Clark 7 5-6 19, Kacee Kyle 0 2-3 2, Carly Thompson 0 2-2 2, Charley Gordon 0 0-0 0, Julia Fein-Ashley 0 0-0 0. Totals

GRANDVIEW (54)

Alisha Davis 5 7-10 17, Allyah Marlett 3 4-5 10, Tomia Johnson 3 1-2 9, Landri Hudson 1 0-1 3, Addison O’Grady 3 0-0 6, Lauren Betts 2 2-4 6, Kameryn Brown 1 0-0 3, Breelyn Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 14-22 54.

3-point field goals — Cherry Creek (2): Abby Wrede 2. Grandview (4): Tomia Johnson 2, Kameryn Brown, Landri Hudson. Total fouls — Cherry Creek 19, Grandview 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.