CHICAGO | Two seniors from the undefeated Regis Jesuit girls basketball team were included in the list of nominees for the 2019 McDonald’s All-American Games.

Dunking sensation and Stanford signee Fran Belibi and teammate Sidney Weigand were part of a handful of Colorado nominees — all girls — for the annual McDonald’s All-Star festivities set for March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Boys and girls basketball players from 46 states and the District of Columbia were nominated by their high school coaches, athletic directors, principals, and members of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee according to the organization.

The final rosters will be announced on Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. MT on ESPN’s The Jump show as well as on the 4 p.m. MT SportsCenter broadcast.

Belibi would seem a lock to be among the 24 girls from across the country to be selected given the national acclaim she’s received for her dunks, which included an alley-oop on a pass from teammate Avery VanSickle on Jan. 12.

For the season, the 6-foot-1 frontcourt player averages 22.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game for coach Carl Mattei’s 12-0 Raiders.

Weigand, a multi-sport athlete who has signed with West Point to play lacrosse, has contributed 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

It hasn’t been long since Aurora’s last selection to the McDonald’s All-American Game, as Grandview graduate Michaela Onyenwere made the 2017 game. Onyenwere, who is now starring at UCLA, started and scored eight points for the West Team in an 80-74 overtime loss to the East Team.

COLORADO’S 2019 MCDONALD’S ALL-AMERICAN BASKETBALL NOMINEES

Girls: FRAN BELIBI (REGIS JESUIT H.S.), AURORA; Ashten Prechtel (Discovery Canyon H.S.), Colorado Springs; Maura Singer (Columbine H.S.), Littleton; SIDNEY WEIGAND (REGIS JESUIT H.S.), AURORA; Arielle Wisne (Horizon H.S.), Thornton