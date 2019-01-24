CASTLE ROCK | Fran Belibi added another chapter to her remarkable senior season Wednesday night with a 40-point effort that set the all-time single game point mark the Regis Jesuit girls basketball program.

The 6-foot-1 Stanford-bound forward played just three quarters of the Raiders’ Continental League road game at Douglas County — the team’s first game back in Colorado after a four-game swing to New York City for the Rose Classic Super Jam — and outscored the Huskies herself in an 85-38 victory.

Belibi’s game included 16 field goals and an 8-for-16 showing from the free throw line before coach Carl Mattei removed her from the contest. According to Mattei, Belibi’s 40-point effort surpassed the previous program record of 37 points set by Mary Bokenkamp and topped her previous career-high of 32 points, which she registered against Grandview before winter break.

Last week, Belibi was nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game along with teammate Sidney Weigand.

The last 40-point effort for a player from Aurora girls program came back in the 2014-15 season when Grandview graduate and current UCLA standout Michaela Onyenwere poured in 43 points in a Class 5A Sweet 16 playoff loss to Lakewood.

REGIS JESUIT 85, DOUGLAS COUNTY 38



Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 26 21 25 13 — 85

Douglas Co. 13 0 9 16 — 38

REGIS JESUIT (85)

Fran Belibi 16 8-16 40, Sidney Weigand 3 2-2 8, Avery VanSickle 5 0-0 14, Jada Moore 3 0-0 9, Samantha Jones 0 0-2 0, Madden McHugh 0 4-6 4, Michelle East 0 2-2 2, Shea 0 1-2 1, Lantz 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 19-29 85.

DOUGLAS COUNTY (38)

Hannah Saunders 2 0-0 5, Isabella Newbold 0 2-3 2, Taylor Griffin 5 3-4 17, Brooklyn Marchant 1 0-0 3, Carly Dickson 1 0-0 3, Lillian Thomas 2 1-1 5, Ellie Mickelsen 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-8 38.

3-point field goals — Regis Jesuit (5): Avery VanSickle 4, Jada Moore. Douglas County (7): Taylor Griffin 4, Carly Dickson, Brooklyn Marchant, Hannah Saunders. Total fouls — Regis Jesuit 9, Douglas County 9. Fouled out — Douglas County: Sanders.