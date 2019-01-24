AURORA | Dunking sensation and Stanford signee Fran Belibi has been on a national stage all season and she’ll get another venue as the latest McDonald’s All-American selection from a local program.

The 6-foot-1 forward — who scored a career and Regis Jesuit program-high 40 points Wednesday night — was among the 24 girls players from across the country selected to play in the 2019 McDonald’s All-American Game March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Belibi and future Stanford teammate Ashten Prechtel of Discovery Canyon gave Colorado two selections. They will team up on the West Team roster, which includes even a third Stanford recruit in Haley Jones of Archbishop Mitty H.S. in California, who is considered the nation’s top recruit.

Boys and girls basketball players from 46 states and the District of Columbia were nominated by their high school coaches, athletic directors, principals, and members of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee according to the organization and final rosters were announced on ESPN’s The Jump.

Belibi has garnered plenty of national acclaim from her dunks, which included an alley-oop on a pass from teammate Avery VanSickle on Jan. 12.

For the season, the 6-foot-1 frontcourt player averages 23.4 points and 13.1 rebounds per game for coach Carl Mattei’s 15-2 Raiders.

It hasn’t been long since Aurora’s last selection to the McDonald’s All-American Game, as Grandview graduate Michaela Onyenwere made the 2017 game.

Onyenwere, who is now starring at UCLA, started and scored eight points for the West Team in an 80-74 overtime loss to the East Team.

Belibi and Prechtel were the only selections among six Colorado girls nominees, which also included Belibi’s Regis Jesuit teammate Sidney Weigand, Highlands Ranch’s Autumn Watts, Horizon’s Arielle Wisne and Columbine’s Maura Singer.

2019 MCDONALD’S ALL-AMERICAN GIRLS ROSTERS

WEST TEAM: FRANCESCA BELIBI, F, 6-FOOT-1, REGIS JESUIT H.S. – STANFORD; Kierstan Bell, G, 6-1, McKinley H.S. (Ohio) – Ohio State; Kennedy Brown, P, 6-6, Derby Senior H.S. – Oregon State; Nyah Green, G, 6-1, Allen H.S. (Texas) – Louisville; Angel Jackson, P, 6-5, Salesian College Preparatory (Calif.) – USC; Rickea Jackson, W, 6-2, Detroit Edison Public Academy (Mich.) – Mississippi State; Haley Jones, W, 6-1, Archbishop Mitty H.S. (Calif.) – Stanford; Jordyn Oliver, G, 5-10, Prosper H.S. (Texas) – Baylor; Charisma Osborne, PG, 5-9, Windward School (Calif.) – UCLA; Jaden Owens, PG, 5-6, Plano West H.S. – UCLA; Anaya Peoples, PG, 5-10, Schlarman Academy (Ill.) – Notre Dame; Ashten Prechtel, P, 6-5, Discovery Canyon Campus (Colo.) – Stanford

EAST TEAM: River Baldwin, P, 6-foot-5, Pleasant Home H.S. (Ala.) – Florida State; Breanna Beal, W, 6-0, Rock Island H.S. (Ill.) – South Carolina; Aliyah Boston, P, 6-4, Worcester Academy (Mass.) – South Carolina; Jakia Brown-Turner, W, 6-0, Bishop McNamara H.S. (Md.) – North Carolina State; Samantha Brunelle, F, 6-2, William Monroe H.S. (Va.) – Notre Dame; Zia Cooke, PG, 5-9, Rogers H.S. (Ohio) – South Carolina; Aubrey Griffin, W, 6-1, Ossining Senior H.S. (New York) – Connecticut; Jordan Horston, G, 6-1, Columbus Africentric H.S. (Ohio) – Tennessee; Diamond Miller, G, 6-1, Franklin H.S. (New Jersey) – Maryland; Ashley Owusu, 5-9, PG, Paul VI H.S. (Va.) – Maryland; Sammie Puisis, W, 6-1, William Mason H.S. (Ohio) – Florida State; Celeste Taylor, G, 5-11, Long Island Lutheran H.S. (New York) – Texas