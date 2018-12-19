Girls Basketball: Alisha Davis to miss one Grandview game per CHSAA rule

AURORA | The Colorado High School Activities Association will not impose any extra punishment on Grandview senior Alisha Davis or anyone else for an on-court incident in last week’s girls basketball game at Regis Jesuit High School.

With just over two minutes left in the Wolves’ 79-52 loss to the Raiders on Dec. 12, Davis received a flagrant technical foul and — even though she had already fouled out — was ejected from the contest after she knocked Regis Jesuit’s Grace Weigand to the floor in the aftermath of some words between the two.

On Tuesday, CHSAA Assistant Commissioner Bert Borgmann confirmed the organization’s bylaw that any player or coach who is ejected from a contest must miss the team’s next contest automatically. That suffices as far as CHSAA is concerned based on everything that was reviewed from this incident.

“A review of the video was done to see if there were any other violations, such as players leaving the bench and that review found no evidence to indicate additional violations had occurred,” Borgmann told the Sentinel.

“CHSAA was notified immediately by the schools and officials of the incident and the one-game penalty, per the bylaws, clarified at that time.”

Borgmann added that schools can impose additional penalties if they deem it necessary.

At minimum, Davis — a key member of Grandview’s state championship-winning teams that past two seasons who is averaging a team-high 15 points and 2.8 steals per game in the Wolves’ 4-1 start — will miss the opener of the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix.

Grandview opens play in the rugged Clare Droesch bracket at the Nike TOC with a 2:30 p.m. contest Wednesday against Christ The King out of New York, a program currently ranked No. 16 in the country in MaxPreps’ Xcellent 25 and ranked No. 2 in the country in USA Today’s Preseason Super 25.

The oncourt incident involving Davis spilled off the court and resulted in an ongoing investigation into a possible assault.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports