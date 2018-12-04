LONGMONT | Schedule and results for the 2018 Skyline Falcon Challenge girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 4-8, 2018, at Skyline High School. Aurora team bold and uppercased. Will be updated as results come in:
TUESDAY, DEC. 4
Upper bracket
First round: George Washington JV vs. Skyline, 8 p.m.
First round: Ponderosa vs. DSST-Stapleton, 5 p.m.
Lower bracket
First round: Boulder vs. VISTA PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
First round: Thompson Valley vs. Pueblo East, 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 6
Consolation semifinal: Boulder/VISTA PEAK loser vs. Thompson Valley/Pueblo East loser, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinal: GW JV/Skyline loser vs. Ponderosa/DSST Stapleton loser, 5 p.m.
Championship semifinal: Boulder/VISTA PEAK winner vs. Thompson Valley/Pueblo East winner, 6:30 p.m.
Championship semifinal: GW JV/Skyline winner vs. Ponderosa/DSST Stapleton winner, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 8
Placing games
Seventh-place, noon
Fifth-place, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place, 3 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.