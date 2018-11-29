COLORADO SPRINGS | Schedule for the 2018 Palmer Tip-Off girls basketball tournament scheduled for Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2018, at Palmer High School. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018 PALMER TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY, NOV. 29



Upper bracket

First round: RANGEVIEW vs. Pueblo South, 3:30 p.m.

First round: Discovery Canyon vs. Grand Junction Central, 5 p.m.

Lower bracket

First round: Denver South vs. Palmer, 6:30 p.m.

First round: Pueblo East vs. Glenwood Springs, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 30



Consolation semifinal: Pueblo East/Glenwood Springs loser vs. Denver South/Palmer loser, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal: RANGEVIEW/Pueblo South loser vs. Discovery Canyon/Grand Junction Central loser, 5 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Pueblo East/Glenwood Springs winner vs. Denver South/Palmer winner, 6:30 p.m.

Championship semifinal: RANGEVIEW/Pueblo South winner vs. Discovery Canyon/Grand Junction Central winner, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1



Placing games

Seventh-place, 10 a.m.

Fifth-place, 11:30 a.m.

Third-place, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2:30 p.m.