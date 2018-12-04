BOULDER | Schedule and results for the 2018 Fairview Festival girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 4-8, 2018, at Fairview High School. Aurora team bold and uppercased. Will be updated as results come in:
2018 FAIRVIEW FESTIVAL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY, DEC. 4
Upper bracket
First round: SMOKY HILL vs. Ralston Valley, 3:30 p.m.
First round: Broomfield vs. Denver East, 5 p.m.
Lower bracket
First round: Sierra vs. Fossil Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
First round: Denver South vs. Fairview, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 6
Consolation semifinal: SMOKY HILL/Ralston Valley loser vs. Broomfield/Denver East loser, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinal: Sierra/Fossil Ridge loser vs. Denver South/Fairiew loser, 5 p.m.
Consolation semifinal: SMOKY HILL/Ralston Valley winner vs. Broomfield/Denver East winner, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinal: Sierra/Fossil Ridge winner vs. Denver South/Fairiew winner, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 8
Placing games
Seventh-place, 12:30 p.m.
Fifth-place, 2 p.m.
Third-place, 3:30 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.