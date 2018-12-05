CASTLE ROCK | Schedule and results for the 2018 Douglas County Holiday girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 5-8, 2018, at Douglas County High School. Aurora teams bold and uppercased. Will be updated as results come in:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018 DOUGLAS COUNTY HOLIDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 5



Upper bracket

First round: Rampart vs. CHEROKEE TRAIL, 5:30 p.m.

First round: Far Northeast Warriors vs. Douglas County, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 6

Lower bracket

First round: Sand Creek vs. Golden, 5:30 p.m.

First round: GATEWAY vs. Legend, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 7



Consolation semifinal: Rampart/CHEROKEE TRAIL loser vs. Far Northeast Warriors/Douglas County loser, 3 p.m.



Consolation semifinal: Sand Creek/Golden loser vs. GATEWAY/Legend loser, 4:30 p.m.



Championship semifinal: Sand Creek/Golden winner vs. GATEWAY/Legend winner, 6 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Rampart/CHEROKEE TRAIL winner vs. Far Northeast Warriors/Douglas County winner, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 8

Placing games

Seventh-place, 9 a.m.

Fifth-place, 10:30 a.m.

Third-place, noon

Championship, 1:30 p.m.